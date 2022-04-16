Halo Infinite’s Rumored Battle Royale Mode Reportedly Big Enough to Be “Like a Separate Game”

Halo Infinite does not currently have a battle royale mode, but constant rumors and speculations shared even before the game itself released suggested that mode is inevitable. Adding to those guesses and tidbits of insider information, it was reported this week that Certain Affinity, the developer who recently announced it was working with 343 Industries to create Halo Infinite content, is indeed working on a battle royale mode. While details about this supposed mode naturally remain slim seeing how it hasn’t officially been announced, it’s supposedly sizable enough that it could be considered “like a separate game.”

The latest on the Halo Infinite battle royale rumors came from the latest episode of The Xbox Two podcast where Jez Corden was asked about what Certain Affinity might be working on. When asked by YouTuber Rand Al Thor 19 if this was indeed a battle royale mode Certain Affinity was working on, Corden said he had info indicating as much.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Basically, I have information that suggests that it’s battle royale,” Corden said. “That it’s some form of battle royale. I don’t know if it’s going to be like specifically a clone of PUBG and stuff like that, but this is a huge mode. This mode has been in development for over 2 years.”

Corden continued by calling this mode a “huge investment” for the involved parties and equated it to Call of Duty: Warzone in terms of its size by saying it was more than just a few game modes. He added that it was “like a separate game” because of how big it is. We saw Activision publish Warzone as its own game, too, and considering how Halo Infinite’s multiplayer was released as a free-to-play experience, there are certainly precedents in place to indicate what might happen with a Halo Infinite battle royale mode if it’s as big as people are saying it will be.

While the sources were supposedly good for the information about the existence about the battle royale mode itself, other details weren’t known. Halo Infinite’s battle royale experience is supposedly going to have a closing ring which defines the genre, but team sizes and other parameters are uncertain.

Again, neither Certain Affinity nor 343 Industries have confirmed any battle royale plans at this time, so there are still no official battle royale plans for Halo Infinite right now.