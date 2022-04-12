Halo Infinite Update May Confirm Battle Royale Mode Rumors

A new update related to Halo Infinite may indicate that the multiplayer shooter could be getting a battle royale mode in the future. Prior to Halo Infinite even launching, many fans have made it clear that they would love to see 343’s take on the battle royale genre with the latest entry in the series. And while no such announcement of a battle royale game type in Halo Infinite has yet to come about, a new development with the title has indicated that it could very much be in the works.

On social media this afternoon, developer Certain Affinity announced that it would be working with 343 Industries much more moving forward when it comes to Halo Infinite. For a span of multiple years at this point, Certain Affinity has already been a support studio that assisted 343 with Halo Infinite. However, it now seems that the company will be doing something much bigger with the game.

“We’ve been part of the Halo franchise for more than 15 years and we’re honored to say we are deepening our relationship with 343 and have been entrusted with further evolving Halo Infinite in some new and exciting ways,” Certain Affinity said. It went on to encourage developers who are interested in joining the studio to apply so that they can also help create the future of Halo Infinite.

https://twitter.com/CertainAffinity/status/1513909847229673477

Obviously, nothing that Certain Affinity has said today tells us with certainty that a battle royale mode for Halo Infinite is in development. However, this announcement does seem to confirm reports from earlier this year that suggested the studio would be creating a new game mode for the title. Given how loud fans have been about wanting to see battle royale come to Halo Infinite, this mode seems like the most obvious thing that Certain Affinity could be working on. Then again, the game mode could also be something completely different; only time will tell.

Do you think it’s only a matter of time until Halo Infinite gets a battle royale mode? Let me know your own thoughts on this development either down in the comments or you can reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.