Halo Infinite Battle Royale Leak Surfaces Ahead of Xbox Event

The Halo Infinite battle royale rumors won't go away and that's largely because the files of the Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC are loaded with strings and references to a mode called Tatanka, which is rumored to be the game's take on battle royale. To this end, some new files have been discovered and making the rounds ahead of Xbox's E3-style event tomorrow, which may finally reveal the long-rumored mode.

The datamining intel comes the way of InfiniteLeaks, a prominent Halo Infinite dataminer over on Twitter. According to the dataminer, there are files that indicate players will be able to play the mode solo, in duos, in trios, or in quads. That said, unlike many battle royale games, which have 100 players, the maximum player count will be 60, likely for balancing reasons.

Unfortunately, this is the extent of the leak. If this player count is accurate, it may indicate a smaller map compared to other battle royale games, however, with how much emphasis the game and series puts on vehicles and vehicle combat, it's possible the smaller player count isn't indicative of a smaller map but is to take this into account.

Tatanka Playlists #HaloInfinite



Tatanka Quads

Tatanka Trios

Tatanka Duos

Tatanka Solo's



Note: Seems Like Max Players Will Be 60!



Tatanka Quads

Tatanka Trios

Tatanka Duos

Tatanka Solo's

Note: Seems Like Max Players Will Be 60!

— InfiniteLeaks (@leaks_infinite) June 7, 2022

"Halo Infinite is the best Halo game that 343 Industries has made so far," reads the opening of our official review of the game. "That's a sentence that I hoped to be writing when Halo Infinite was first announced all the way back in 2018, and while it took longer than expected for the game to arrive, 343 has really done a bang-up job on all fronts this time around following the maligned Halo 5: Guardians. Across both its campaign and multiplayer offerings, Halo Infinite finds a way to push the franchise forward in new, meaningful ways while also staying true to what Halo was when it first arrived on the scene 20 years ago. The final product is a game that is simultaneously seeping with nostalgia while also feeling like the next generation of Halo that we have been waiting for."