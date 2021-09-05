Halo Infinite Reveals New Changes Following First Beta

✖

Developer 343 Industries has revealed what changes it will be looking to make in Halo Infinite following the game's first technical test (which is essentially a beta) that went live a few weeks back. Even though this first flight was largely very well-received by those that were able to test it out for themselves, 343 has said that some rather big alterations will be coming to the shooter following the reception from players.

In a new blog post on the Halo website, 343 broke down in great detail the many thoughts that both fans and those at the studio had following the recent technical test. For the most part, 343 reported that many aspects of the game (especially those that were new to the series) were seen positively in the eyes of many players. 343 specifically pointed to the Grappleshot, which is a new piece of equipment that essentially works like a grappling hook, was beloved by pretty much everyone who used it.

That being said, there were some rather notable takeaways that 343 had for Halo Infinite as well after this test that should result in major changes for the final game. Perhaps the most notable of these tweaks involved the game's radar. Rather than sticking with the old combat sensor that has appeared in many previous Halo titles, 343 tried to change the radar here in Infinite. However, this new sensor proved to be greatly confusing for many, pushing 343 to create a new version that will more greatly resemble older Halo games.

In light of all of these responses, 343 largely just continued to stress that it's thankful for players who provided feedback in any regard for Halo Infinite. "Thank you again to everyone who participated and took time to share feedback during Halo Infinite's first Multiplayer Technical Preview!" the studio said to end its blog. "Partnering with Halo Insiders to playtest and gather feedback is a critical part of our development process that began in the early days of the Master Chief Collection updates and will continue even beyond the launch of Halo Infinite."

At this point in time, we don't know exactly when the next technical test for Halo Infinite will be happening, but we do now know when the game itself will be launching. It's set to drop later this year on December 8 and will be coming to Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC.

Do you remain excited for Halo Infinite? And what do you think about some of these changes that should be coming to the final version of the game later this year?