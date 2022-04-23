Halo Infinite Reveals 2022 Roadmap

✖

Halo Infinite's long-awaited 2022 roadmap finally arrived this week to preview what's planned from now until the end of the year. Nearer events and features planned for the coming months are more specifically laid out in the roadmap while those further along in Season 3 are spoken about more generally with things like "New Maps" and "New Narrative Events" teasing what's to come. This roadmap comes just ahead of the start of Season 2 which is scheduled to begin on May 3rd.

Some of the parts of the roadmap pertaining to Season 2 were already known based on previews 343 Industries shared earlier in the week such as ones for new maps and several new modes, but if you haven't been keeping up with these individual previews, the roadmap does its job by providing a one-stop preview for what's coming. In the bottom-right corner of the Season 2 section, we see release targets for two other major features players have been asking about: The ability to replay specific campaign missions and the Forge mode. The mission replays will be available in late August, assuming 343 Industries goals go according to plan, while the Forge mode will first enter its open beta in September.

This Forge strategy differs from 343's typical flighting process where the community gets to test new content, but the developer said it's been holding private flights for a while now and will move straight into open beta to get this feature in the hands of players as soon as possible.

"We've successfully had Forge in private flighting with a limited audience for some time, so we've decided to forgo a large-scale formal flighting program and go right to open beta," head of creative Joseph Staten said in the Halo Waypoint blog post which introduced the roadmap. "With this approach, we can get the core Forge tools out to everyone quicker while also remaining focused on our core priority of continuing to improve foundational aspects of Halo Infinite. Forge will persist from the open beta onwards, evolving and growing over time."

While seasons in games typically last around three months, you'll notice that Season 2 in Halo Infinite is planned to run from May to November. Season 3 will begin on November 8th, 343 said, with many of the broad features of Season 2 mirrored there, but specifics haven't been talked about just yet.

Halo Infinite Season 2 begins on May 3rd.