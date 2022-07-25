Halo Infinite Campaign Co-Op Can't Be Played With Randoms

If you were looking forward to playing Halo Infinite's campaign in co-op when this long-awaited feature finally releases, it turns out that you won't be able to unless you have a buddy to join up with. While some co-op games allow you to team up with another random player via matchmaking, 343 Industries and Xbox have now confirmed that the latest Halo game will only be playable in co-op with those on your friends list. However, for those who might not have a friend to partner with, Xbox is suggesting another solution.

In a statement given to GamesRadar+, a representative from Xbox confirmed that Halo Infinite's co-op campaign function won't feature matchmaking whatsoever. In short, this means that the only way you'll be able to play in co-op is if you invite someone from your friends list to join the action with you. And while this is likely the predominant way in which many people will already look to play,

"Online matchmaking will not be available with final co-op," the statement from Xbox on the matter explained. "We encourage you to continue to use the Halo LFG and the new Discord voice call feature on Xbox to find players to party up with as you continue playing the beta."

As you can see, Xbox is encouraging people to use the Halo LFG (Looking for Group) site if they happen to not have someone to play through Infinite's campaign with. In short, Halo LFG has been used for quite a long time and allows players to find others who are looking to squad up and play with others. While this might not be the best solution to the problem, it does encourage Halo players to try to connect with others in the community and potentially makes new friends in the process.

At this point in time, Halo Infinite's campaign co-op feature is being tested in a beta iteration for Halo Insiders. And while this release window could shift, 343 has previously said that co-op will fully be added to Infinite at some point in late August.