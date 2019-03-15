‘Halo Infinite’ Could Be Going the Live-Services Route, “We Have to Change Content Quickly”

With the confirmation that 343 Industries will be definitely have more Halo Infinite to show off this year during E3, the rumors and speculation have hit an all time high. One of those rumors is that the next step in the Halo franchise will be taking on a more live-services model than in the past, something that seems to be growing in popularity even more so in recent years by developers.

Head of 343 Industries trans-media Kiki Wolfkill recently opened up about the upcoming title during the Fortune’s Brainstorm Design conference. During this particular gathering, she mentioned that the team behind the new Halo are looking for ways to compete in a highly competitive market, one that is rife with live-service models and gaming giants.

“We have to be able to change content quickly,” she mentioned. “We can’t afford to wait three years every time we drop a new product and have it be a black box because the games kids are playing are changing every week.” Because of that, the team has been looking into ways that will give players the need to “buy into [the game] for years to come.”

Now this doesn’t necessarily mean that the game will completely change Halo as we know it, Wolfkill could solely be projecting post-launch plans to keep the gameplay alive and fresh. Many games are successfully adapting this model currently, and in a community that is pumping out multiplayer titles faster than we can keep track of, longevity is a good goal to have in mind.

We’ll be learning more about Halo Infinite during the E3 2019 showcase, which will be taking place in Los Angeles, CA from June 11 – 13th.

Source: Fortune