Halo Infinite Crew Socks Now Available from Stance

Halo Infinite won't release on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S until later this year, but a new piece of merchandise is now available: two different crew sock designs from Stance! The company revealed the knit designs on Twitter, both of which pay homage to Master Chief. One pair features a tie-dyed design with a "117" logo, while the other features Master Chief's silhouette. The two designs are made with the company's Infiknit technology, which means they're guaranteed to never rip or tear. Both designs come in a special box set, which can be purchased right here from Stance's official website. The price is $45.

Halo fans can check out images of both of these designs in the Tweet embedded below.

Stance is proud to partner with Xbox and 343 Industries to celebrate the legendary Halo franchise and the upcoming launch of Halo Infinite this Fall. Available now on https://t.co/LrPGLWdOTm, and Stance partners world wide. @Halo @Xbox #Halo pic.twitter.com/DKOuNNSilX — Stance (@stance) May 18, 2021

Halo Infinite is the most highly-anticipated game for Xbox this year, so it comes as little surprise that it's already getting a big merchandising push! Crew socks might seem like an unusual tie-in for the game, but video game socks aren't all that uncommon. What's surprising about these designs is the fact that they're of the high-end variety. Clearly fans are taken with the designs, as few are left remaining on Stance's website, as of this writing. It's unclear whether or not more will be made available, but this is a limited-edition, so those interested will definitely want to buy them sooner, rather than later!

Halo Infinite was originally slated to release at launch for Xbox Series X|S, but was significantly pushed back so developer 343 Studios could offer a more polished experience worthy of the Halo franchise. Fans of the series should expect to learn more about the game during next month's all-digital E3 event.

Halo Infinite will release on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC in 2021. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you looking forward to Halo Infinite? Do you plan on buying these crew socks from Stance? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!