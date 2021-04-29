Halo Infinite Will Support Cross-Progression Between Xbox and PC

✖

Halo Infinite is still planned for Xbox consoles and the PC platform, and when it eventually launches on all of those systems, it’ll support cross-progression between Xbox devices and PCs. Microsoft announced the plans to support that feature that’ll allow people to jump from one platform to the next in a post shared on Thursday that went over the company’s plans to continue supporting their players who play on PCs.

The decision to support cross-progression on PC and Xbox devices isn’t too surprising given how strong Microsoft’s doubled down on its “play anywhere” philosophy, but it’s welcome news regardless. With this feature in place, it means that people who start Halo Infinite on either the Xbox or PC won’t have to worry about losing their progress if they decide to switch to the other platform. Customizations will also follow players if they decide to switch things up, so you won’t have to worry about redoing all of your multiplayer customizations and other tedious processes again.

“We know many of you play across more than just your PC, including on Xbox and mobile,” said Head of Xbox Game Studios. “That’s why we’re excited to announce Halo Infinite will support multiplayer cross-play and cross-progression when it releases later this year. That means if you’re playing on PC, you can play with your friends on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. It also means that your multiplayer customization and progress will follow you across all platforms.”

While Halo Infinite was intended to be an Xbox Series X launch title before getting delayed which might lead one to believe Xbox was the focus, Booty said the team was still working with PC players to ensure the PC version of Halo Infinite offered a “premier” experience.

“We have been working closely with the PC community to ensure that Halo Infinite offers a premier PC experience, including highly desired features such as support for ultrawide and super ultrawide screens, triple keybinds, a wide variety of advanced graphics options and more,” Booty said. “We want to make sure that Halo is serving the PC community.”

Halo Infinite does not yet have a release date, though it’s supposed to be out sometime in Fall 2021.