‘Halo Infinite’ Dev Talks About “Mistakes Made Along the Way”

When Halo first released, it was ground-breaking. It was the title to have, the Xbox exclusive that really carved out a name for the Microsoft platform. As is the case with many ongoing series, eventually it began to falter. Some found that the series was losing what made it feel special, while others felt that it was just beating a dead horse. The transition from Bungie to 343 was one that was met with a mixed reception, and conflicting opinions only seemed to grow.

With Halo Infinite on the way, the team over at 343 Industries is reflecting back on the series thus far, admitting that they’ve made some mistakes along the way. Bonnie Ross recently spoke to GamesBeat about her time with 343 Industries and she took a moment to address the elephant in the room.

“Honestly, we have made mistakes along the way,” she told the site. “The community has helped us in creating good learning experiences for us. But I think that when I look at Halo, the universe is the most important character and we are stewards of the universe. And if we’re going to keep the universe alive and healthy, I think that we have to ensure that we are doing right by Halo.”

But she also mentioned how proud she was of the team and the incredible worlds they’ve built together. When speaking about the upcoming Halo Infinite, she mentioned “I would say that taking over the Halo franchise was taking over an established business but creating a startup company to do that. The thing that I’m most proud of is building an amazing team. I am biased. But I would say that the 343 team has the most talented creators in the in the industry. And I would say, that’s the thing I’m most proud of. The work that they have done, the work we’re doing on Halo Infinite is something that I am so proud.”

Though we don’t know much about Halo Infinite other than the small look we had during E3, what we do know has been impressive so far. We can’t wait to see all of the new revisions the team keeps talking about, and how they are bringing the story back to Master Chief.

We still don’t have a release date yet and honestly? We probably won’t get one until Microsoft’s showcase at E3 next year. Still, it’s exciting to see the progress coming along! Excited to see what’s next? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!