Halo Infinite Bringing Back Halo 3 Game Mode

A fan-favorite game mode from a fan-favorite Halo game is coming to Halo Infinite, 343 Industries announced this week. That game mode is VIP, the mode first introduced in Halo 3 which also hasn’t been seen since then outside of any unofficial versions of it created by players’ custom games. This version of VIP that’s being added to Halo Infinite will look very familiar to those who played it back in Halo 3 as it’s adopting the same setup where you’re tasked with taking down the enemy team’s VIP while protecting your own.

The VIP mode will be part of Operation: Fleetcom, 343 Industries announced this week. It’s a 4v4 game mode, but it’s not one that ends right when you take down the opposing VIP since that’d lead to some very quick matches. Instead, it’s a best of 10 setup where the first team to reach 10 points is the winner.

“If your VIP dies, the next player on your team to die takes up the mantle and becomes the team VIP when they respawn,” an overview of the mode said. “You will be identifiable to the other team by virtue of effects (similar to Infection) and a nav marker above your head (so no, you cannot become the VIP and then hide the whole match to save your points!). Work in tandem with your team, stick together, and remember to protect your VIP with your superior skill-but where that might fall short, your life will do.”

Bazaar, Catalyst, Forbidden, Forest, Illusion, Interference, and Prism will be the seven playable maps featured in the VIP playlist when the mode drops on July 30th. In addition to it being playable in the public matchmaking sector, it’ll also be part of the Forge and Custom Games options so that players can fine-tune their own VIP experiences. This means that players will be able to create unique VIP twists using the following criteria:

Halo Infinite VIP Options

Set VIP – Set the VIP of a team

Clear Team VIP – Clear the VIP of any given team

On New VIP – Event node indicating that a new VIP has been selected

On VIP Killed – Event node indicating that a VIP has been killed

Get Is VIP – Input a player and return if they are currently the VIP on their team

Set VFX Status – Input a player to apply the new VIP visual effects on their Spartan

343 Industries also said that Headhunter is coming back as well, but not as much has been said about that return compared to the sooner release of VIP.