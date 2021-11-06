Halo Infinite Reveals New Battle Pass Details

Prior to its launch in a little under a month, 343 Industries has revealed more details about the battle pass system that will be featured in the multiplayer component of Halo Infinite. While 343 has given a broad outline of how it plans to implement battle passes with Halo Infinite in the past, the studio has now offered up even more information about how the first pass that will arrive with the game’s launch next month will function.

Divulged via IGN, 343 Industries reaffirmed that any battle passes that are purchased through Halo Infinite will never expire. The reason for this is because the studio doesn’t want the money that you spend on the game to feel like it goes to waste after a certain period of time. While you can purchase battle passes at any time, though, you won’t be able to have more than one pass active at a single moment. Switching between passes can freely happen at any point if you own more than one.

When it comes to the unlockables that will be featured in every Halo Infinite battle pass, 343 also says that nearly every quarter of the milestones in the pass will feature a Legendary item of some sort. For instance, the first battle pass in Halo Infinite will be centered around Halo: Reach. As such, many of the biggest rewards in that pass will dole out items that tie back into the popular Halo installment.

Lastly, outside of the battle pass, Halo Infinite will also feature timed events and other weekly rewards that players can earn. These challenges provide an alternate way to unlock new gear. This means that even if you don’t have the money to buy a certain battle pass, you should be able to regularly unlock new items to continue to change your in-game appearance.

If you didn’t already have the release date of Halo Infinite circled on your calendar, the game is poised to arrive in a little more than a month on December 8. It will also be coming to Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC platforms when it does release.

How do you feel about 343's approach to battle passes in Halo Infinite? Do you see yourself playing the multiplayer mode when it launches next month?