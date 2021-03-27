Halo Infinite Reveals New Gun

✖

It's been quite some time since we have seen Halo Infinite in action via new gameplay footage, but that hasn't stopped 343 Industries from continuing to share more about the game on a routine basis. Recently, this trend from the studio continued in a rather substantial manner as 343 has now shown off an all-new weapon that players will be able to wield as Master Chief within the highly-anticipated shooter.

Highlighted in the latest Inside Infinite blog on the Halo website, 343 Industries revealed the first glimpse of the Skewer. The gun is one that hasn't appeared in any previous Halo title and is one that is typically wielded by the Banished, which is a group that will be serving as one of the primary antagonists within Infinite. The Skewer is described as a power weapon and is meant to be more "savage" in nature given that it is a gun wielded by the Brutes. "The Banished weaponry has a more primitive feel than some of the other factions so this calls for having a strong sense of organic matter in the content, this helps give a strong grounding and sell the mechanical nature of them," explained 343's lead sound designer, Kyle Fraser. "Even though I mentioned primitive in my previous sentence, the Brutes in general are highly intelligent and use this knowledge to incorporate more advancements of technology into their equipment so we make sure to bring in some interesting sci-fi elements to help sell the fantasy."

(Photo: 343 Industries)

343 highlighted the Skewer, in particular, to talk about how the studio approaches creating new sound effects for all-new weapons that appear in the series. With the Banished being a relatively group of combatants, the studio had to think a little bit more outside of the box in order to make the sounds of the Skewer become that much more unique.

Halo Infinite is slated to release later this fall and will be coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. If you'd like to read more on the game, you can check out some other new details on the project right here that 343 Industries recently unveiled.

So what do you think about the Skewer? Are you excited to try this gun out for yourself in Halo Infinite? Give me your thoughts either down in the comments or hit me up over on Twitter at @MooreMan12 if you'd like to chat more about all things Halo.