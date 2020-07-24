Halo Infinite Will Represent the Next 10 Years of the Series

✖

Over the next 10 years, developer 343 Industries will focus on adding new content to Halo Infinite, rather than creating new games in the series. In an interview with IGN, studio head Chris Lee said that the team will continue expanding the game into the future through various updates, as opposed to releasing sequels. Some of these will provide the game with new story content, while others will expand on Halo Infinite's visuals, such as the upcoming ray-tracing update. It remains to be seen whether or not Halo Infinite will truly go that long before a new series entry is released, but it sounds like the title will represent a new beginning for the franchise.

"We want Infinite to grow over time, versus going to those numbered titles and having all that segmentation that we had before. It’s really about creating Halo Infinite as the start of the next ten years for Halo and then building that as we go with our fans and community," Lee said to IGN.

While 343 Industries' plan for Halo Infinite sounds ambitious, the idea doesn't seem all that far off from the overall direction the video game industry is starting to head in. As the cost of video game development continues to increase, it makes more sense for developers and publishers to focus on creating additional content for existing games, as opposed to building new titles from the ground-up. For gamers, it also means a greater return on their initial investment; after all, DLC is cheaper to buy than an entirely new game.

Microsoft revealed several details about Halo Infinite during today's Xbox Games Showcase. During the presentation, viewers were shown the first gameplay footage from the title, as well as new information about the game's antagonist. It remains to be seen what the next decade might bring for Xbox's first-person shooter franchise, but fans seem pretty excited about the game's immediate future, even if some aren't too crazy about the current visuals. For some, that free ray-tracing update can't come soon enough!

Halo Infinite will release on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC later this year. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

