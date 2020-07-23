Halo Infinite's Xbox Showcase Footage Has Fans Shook

The Xbox Showcase Event kicked off on Thursday morning, previewing a wide array of games that fans can expect in the months ahead. The presentation opened in a pretty significant way, with both a trailer and gameplay footage for the upcoming Halo Infinite. The highly-anticipated sequel is expected to pit Master Chief against his "most ruthless foe" yet, and it looks like that will lead to a truly epic conflict.

"Halo Infinite is the most ambitious Halo game ever made, with an environment several times larger than the last two Halo games combined," Xbox's official website reads. "Players can explore an expansive landscape filled with sprawling natural wonder, mystery, and a story that welcomes those new to the franchise as well as continues the Master Chief’s saga for our most dedicated fans."

"With Xbox Series X and the Slipspace Engine, built to power the future of Halo, Halo Infinite is poised to usher in the next generation of gaming. Taking full advantage of the power of the console to deliver unprecedented visual fidelity and silky smooth campaign gameplay at a locked 60 frames per second at up to 4K resolution, the Slipspace Engine will also scale to existing platforms to provide a fantastic experience for players on the Xbox One family of devices as well as Windows 10 and Steam. Halo Infinite will also be available at launch on Xbox Game Pass for PC and console. Combined with Smart Delivery, you can rest assured you will get the best version of the game for your platform of choice."

Given the Halo franchise's profound popularity, it's safe to say that people had a wide array of responses to what they just saw of Infinite. Many marveled at the impressive aesthetic and worldbuilding showcased in the footage, while others zeroed in on the epic grappling hook feature that was teased during the demo. Keep scrolling to see some of the best reactions to the newest Halo Infinite footage.