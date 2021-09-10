Xbox Reveals Halo Infinite’s Next Multiplayer Test Date

Xbox has revealed that the next Halo Infinite multiplayer preview is set to take place on September 24th. Those interested in participating in the preview can become eligible by registering for a Halo Insider profile by September 13th. Fans that haven’t done so already can register right here and the preview will be offered to players on both console as well as PC. These multiplayer previews are a great opportunity for Halo fans to see what the game has to offer, and it will also help 343 Industries make Halo Infinite a stronger multiplayer experience when it releases later this year.

Halo Infinite is one of the most highly-anticipated games of 2021. The game was initially meant to launch alongside the Xbox Series X|S, but was pushed back more than a year following negative fan reception. It remains to be seen whether the last year of development time has been beneficial, but hopefully 343 Industries will be able to stick the landing! Impressions of the game have been mostly positive thus far.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the Xbox brand, as well as the 20th anniversary of Halo. The first game in the series launched alongside the console, quickly proving to be a key selling point for the original Xbox. Over the last 20 years, Halo has become nothing short of a staple of the video game industry, but there are a lot of other shooters that Microsoft will have to compete with when Halo Infinite launches, including Call of Duty: Vanguard. These multiplayer tests are a great way to build hype, and the game’s availability on Xbox Game Pass just might get more people to jump in for the online multiplayer. The game is still a few months away, but players can see how things are shaping up for themselves by registering for the next multiplayer preview!

Halo Infinite will release December 8th on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you looking forward to Halo Infinite? Are you hoping to participate in the next preview? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!