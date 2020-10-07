Halo Infinite Release Date Reportedly Leaked by Amazon

✖

Halo Infinite's release date may have just been leaked by Amazon. The newest Halo was originally supposed to release this November alongside the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S as a launch game, but a couple of months ago Microsoft delayed the title. At the moment, there's been no word of a new release date or even a release window. However, Amazon may have just leaked the former, or the very least dropped a major hint at the latter.

Over on Amazon, "The Art of Halo Infinite" hardcover book has gone up for pre-order with a release date of June 29, 2021. Now, June 29, 2021 is a Tuesday, the most common day for big games to release other than Friday. In other words, this being a possible release date for the game checkouts. Further, this isn't a place holder date. Alongside December, June is a common placeholder month, but when it's used as a placeholder it's in the form "June," "June 30," or "June 1." So, again, the date checks out.

The only thing funky here is June is an odd time for the game to release. Plenty of big games have released in June and during the summer, but it's not very common. More often than not, the year's biggest games release in the fall or sometime between February and May. Could Halo Infinite release on June 29, 2021? Absolutely, but it would certainly buck the norm.

That said, official art books like this typically release alongside the game or at least near the game. So, while this may not reveal the game's release date, it at least hints it will release sometime around June.

The Art of Halo Infinite hardcover book preorder is dated June 29, 2021 on Amazon. Release date is subject to change, of course https://t.co/MEOHjoLg27 pic.twitter.com/buhtAJKB8n — Wario64 (@Wario64) October 7, 2020

Of course, for now, take all of this speculation with a grain of salt, but it's speculation with some legs. As for Xbox and 343 Industries, they have not commented on this latest leak and the speculation surrounding it. However, if they do, will be sure to update the story with whatever is provided.

Halo Infinite is in development for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC.