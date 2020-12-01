Halo Infinite Developer Responds to New Divisive Rumors

✖

343 Industries community director has responded to the divisive new Halo Infinite rumors making the rounds within the Xbox and PC communities. While 343 Industries and Microsoft continued their silence on Halo Infinite last week, a pair of rumors grabbed headlines and made the rounds. One of these claimed that two spin-off games were in development. The other hinted at a release date, a battle royale mode, and more. That said, according to the game's community director, Brian Jarrard, these rumors are "unfounded."

Taking to Twitter, Jarrard doesn't specifically debunk any specific claim but makes a broader and more vague comment saying they are unfounded, as in, not based in fact. Adding to this, Jarrard acknowledges that 343 Industries could combat these rumors with real, actual information. To this end, the community director notes that "a year-end update" is being pulled together.

"Nothing gets a post-holiday Monday going like fresh unfounded Halo Infinite rumors," said Jarrard. "By the way, yes I’m aware we could help solve this with real news. We certainly have some things we’re overdue on and eager to talk more about. We’re in the process of pulling together a year-end update.

Of course, when rumors aren't debunked without precision, it leaves the door open for speculation and conspiracy. While it's not incredibly common for developers or publishers to flat-out lie about a rumor, report, or leak, they have been known to muddy the waters by providing vague and sweeping responses to highly specific rumors. In other words, debunk an entire rumor as false for simply containing some incorrect information. That said, whether that's the case here or not, who knows.

