Halo Infinite's Craig Meme Is Apparently Now a Shirt for Employees

In case you missed it, earlier this year a particularly unamused Brute from Halo Infinite became something of a rallying cry/meme on social media after players were left a little unimpressed by gameplay footage of the upcoming Halo video game. Since then, he's become something of an "official Xbox mascot," according to Xbox boss Phil Spencer. And according to a new interview with Spencer, the company even has T-shirts with Craig on them now.

"We actually have these t-shirts, I didn't wear it today, which is Craig's face," Spencer told GameSpot when asked about Craig in a long-ranging interview about Xbox, Halo, and more. "I love that the team embraced that, it was just so funny. Yeah. I think Craig will be around for many, many decades in the Halo lore. You'll find his pictures all over the place. Yeah. Probably in games somewhere."

Here is how Xbox officially describes Halo Infinite's campaign:

"When all hope is lost and humanity’s fate hangs in the balance, the Master Chief is ready to confront the most ruthless foe he’s ever faced. Begin anew and step inside the armor of humanity’s greatest hero to experience an epic adventure and finally explore the scale of the Halo ring itself."

Halo Infinite is now set to release in 2021, after the aforementioned delay, for the Xbox Series X. As for when, exactly, that might be, it's anybody's guess when in the year that might be. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Halo title right here.

