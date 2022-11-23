Halo Infinite Season 3 Leaks Reveal New Maps

Halo Infinite Season 3 isn't set to begin until next year, but it seems that two new maps have been leaked well ahead of time. Two new images of the maps have been shared by the @leaks_infinite Twitter account, alongside two sentence descriptions. The Oasis map's description calls it "An ancient gift. A new genesis," while the Cliffhanger map's description reads "High altitude. Highly classified." As with any leak or rumor, readers are advised to take this with a grain of salt until we get some kind of official information from Xbox or developer 343 Industries.

Leaked images of the new maps can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

New images of Halo Infinite Season 3 maps

- Oasis: An ancient gift. A new genesis.

- Cliffhanger: High altitude. Highly classified. pic.twitter.com/dcprEWIImN — Halo Leaks | Halo Infinite Leaks & More (@leaks_infinite) November 22, 2022

Halo Infinite's winter update released earlier this month, adding several new features, including new maps, campaign co-op, and a beta for the long-awaited Forge mode. There were also several quality-of-life features added, including a much-needed change to the game's battle pass progression. As a result, fans of the game have quite a bit to keep themselves busy for now, but developer 343 Industries will have to offer a lot more to keep them invested. While Halo Infinite debuted last year to strong reviews, fans quickly grew impatient waiting for new content to release in the game.

Of course, everyone at Xbox is well aware of fan frustrations, and there has been a lot of talk about the need for sustained content. Whether 343 Studios will be able to meet the needs of fans remains to be seen, but clearly there's still a lot more Halo content in the pipeline. If these leaked maps are genuine, it seems like a promising start for 2023. Hopefully it will be a much better year overall for Halo fans!

Halo Infinite is available now on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. Readers can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Do you think 343 Industries will be able to make fans happier in 2023? What do you think of these leaked maps? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter and on Hive at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!