Exclusive Halo Infinite Twitch Emote Available During Xbox Series X Event

If you’re planning on watching the Halo Infinite campaign reveal on Twitch during the Xbox Series X event, you’ve got the chance to score an exclusive emote for the streaming platform featuring none other than Master Chief himself. The “ItsHappening” emote puts a Halo spin on the meme and features Master Chief with his hands thrown up in excitement. It’ll only be available on Twitch, so if you want another emote for your collection, you’ll want to tune in during the event starting at 9 a.m. PT to make sure you don’t miss out.

The official Halo account on Twitter showed off the new Twitch emote first this week ahead of the start of the event. It’s a small reward to earn, but if you were already planning on watching the event anyway through Twitch, it’s a nice bonus. Even if you’re planning on watching it elsewhere like through YouTube, you can still just keep Twitch up in the background to get your emote.

That event starts at 9 a.m. PT, but we don’t know exactly when Halo Infinite will make an appearance. It’s one of many games scheduled to be shown during the event that’ll last roughly an hour and there’s no indication of how long you have to watch to get the emote, so just make sure you’re signed into your Twitch account and you have the stream up so that everything’s in order.

It's happening! Catch the #HaloInfinite campaign premiere during tomorrow's #XboxGamesShowcase to earn the exclusive "ItsHappening" @Twitch emote. The show starts at 9am PT on https://t.co/dsLVHXeMYw! Unlock Chief and share your excitement with the world! pic.twitter.com/RVnxl3yapd — Halo (@Halo) July 23, 2020

Emote or not, just don’t expect to see anything else related to Halo Infinite besides a focus on the game’s campaign mode. It’s been confirmed before that that’s the only part of the game that we’ll see during this event, so there won’t be any plans for multiplayer previews this time.

Somewhere before or after Halo Infinite we’ll see several other games from Xbox’s first-party lineup shown during the event. The focus of the event will be games and games only according to the Xbox team’s prior communications, so we won’t be seeing any new hardware. We may see some release timeframes for next-gen games, but without a release date announced for the Xbox Series X, we’ll likely just get more narrowed timeframes like Holiday 2020 or early 2021.

Microsoft’s Xbox Series X event starts at 9 a.m. PT and can be watched through Twitch or YouTube.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.