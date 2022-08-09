New Halo Infinite Drop Pod Update Released, Changes Revealed

The latest "Drop Pod" update for Halo Infinite is now live on Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC platforms. In a general sense, Drop Pod patches for Halo Infinite are meant to be smaller in nature and look to improve a handful of core features associated with the Xbox shooter. As such, today's update doesn't come with a drastic number of overhauls, but those that are included are notable.

The biggest new feature from this Halo Infinite patch involves visors. In short, all visors are now compatible with all of the different Armor Cores in Halo Infinite's multiplayer. Mark VII helmets have also now become more compatible with attachments which means that customization can go even further with this Armor Core. Lastly, 343 added Challenges so that they now appear on the pause menu within actual matches.

Other than these new features, all of the other tweaks in Halo Infinite today involve bug fixes or balance changes. The Grappleshot, Warthog, and Ghost all received alterations in particular, with the vehicles becoming a bit more resistant to fire from smaller weapons.

If you'd like to get a full look at the patch notes for this new Halo Infinite update, you can find them attached below.

RESOLVED ISSUES:

MULTIPLAYER

The volume of a nearby player's shield recharging has been lowered, especially when the recharging player is out of the line of sight.

Choppers will no longer continue boosting after being disabled by a Dynamo Grenade's EMP effect.

The M41 SPNKR's damage radius has been improved and now more consistently damages enemies.

A fully charged shot from the Plasma Pistol will now correctly deplete all Shields, including active Overshields.

Mark Assists and medals related to the Mark system will now appear correctly when the Superintendent AI is equipped.

Players can no longer mark enemies who are obscured behind waist high cover.

Headshots more consistently register on enemies without shields when using precision weapons such as the Mk50 Sidekick or the Stalker Rifle.

In Custom Games, King of the Hill now goes to Overtime when both teams have the same score as time runs out.

In Free-For-All King of the Hill matches, the mini scoreboard near the bottom of the screen no longer shows unused meters and the full scoreboard shows the following stats: Points Score Kills Deaths

In Custom Games, Attrition rounds now consistently end when a team is fully eliminated.

While spectating a player in Observer Mode on PC, player weapons will no longer shake when the camera moves up or down.

Resolved an issue where dropped Equipment could not be picked up near the lower light bridge on Catalyst.

Observers will no longer be counted as a member of the enemy team in Attrition Custom Games.

The outline of the Danger Zone's final circle will no longer appear early in Last Spartan Standing Custom Games.

Dropped weapons will no longer accumulate during Tactical Slayer matches.

MENUS

The fourth Challenge slot will now always be enabled when a Premium Battle Pass is equipped.

Visor colors will now appear correctly when using the following helmet and attachment combinations: Cambion helmet with the UA/Februus attachment AKIS II-GRD helmet with the TAS/Lantifrid attachment

Land Grab and Last Spartan Standing now have unique Game Mode icons in various menus.

In the Ranked Arena playlist menu, changing the Ranked Queue type now correctly updates the Estimated Wait tooltip.

Error messages now consistently appear in matchmaking playlist menus.

BALANCE CHANGES:

GRAPPLESHOT

To maintain multiplayer balance, players will no longer be able to exit a vehicle to cancel an enemy's Grapplejack.

LIGHT AND MEDIUM VEHICLES

Non-tank vehicles, such as the Ghost or Warthog, are now more resistant to small arms fire. All of these changes apply to Multiplayer and a few apply to Campaign as well. See the Developer Notes for a full breakdown of the changes in each mode.

WARTHOG

The Warthog can now be knocked around more easily by players using weapons such as the M41 SPNKR or the Repulsor Equipment.