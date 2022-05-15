Halo Infinite Teases Changes Coming With Next Update
Halo Infinite Season 2: Lone Wolves just kicked off at the start of this month, but that doesn't mean that developer 343 Industries is done making changes to the first-person shooter title any time soon. In fact, 343 is currently gearing up to release a new update for Infinite in the near future. Now, ahead of that patch's arrival, we've been given a better idea of what sort of alterations it will be making to the game.
Outlined on the Halo forums recently, 343 community manager John Junyszek gave a rundown of what the next patch for Halo Infinite will do. In short, this update is said to be fixing a couple lingering problems with the game, most notably those that involve "jamming" weapons. This is a bug that has been prevalent in Halo Infinite for a bit, so this fix should be a big one for the game's community.
In addition, Junyszek also said that 343 will be making a number of tweaks to certain maps in Halo Infinite to allow players to better get around each level. Specifically, 343 made some changes in a previous patch for the game that removed certain "skill jumps" in maps. Following this change, though, fans expressed that they weren't happy with the result, which has led to 343 undoing it.
Lastly, this future update will also alter the campaign aspect of Halo Infinite, namely for speedrunners. There's not a lot to say about these adjustments but they should make the single-player component of the game easier for those looking to complete it in a short amount of time.
If you'd like to see everything else that this forthcoming patch for Halo Infinite will do, you can find the full list down below.
PC stability improvements
Based on community feedback, Equipment Pods in Last Spartan Standing will now feature all equipment, rather than just Power Equipment
The Rakshasa armor core's leg when using Body Types 1 & 2 will look as intended
In Campaign, collected Spartan Cores will accumulate correctly and a player's balance should now always be accurate. Some players with campaign saves from pre-S2 ended up with their Spartan Core balance and Equipment upgrade track in a bad state, this should now be resolved.
Address a rare issue preventing players from capturing zones in King of the Hill
On Bazaar, the Overshield will now spawn at the start of a match
Pelican vehicle drops will match their pre-S2 frequency and type
Wasp respawn timers on Highpower will also be brought in line with their S1 timers
In BTB, Fireteam color markers should be applied to your matchmaking Fireteam again
Disabling Speed Lines should function as intended