Halo Infinite Teases Changes Coming With Next Update

Halo Infinite Season 2: Lone Wolves just kicked off at the start of this month, but that doesn't mean that developer 343 Industries is done making changes to the first-person shooter title any time soon. In fact, 343 is currently gearing up to release a new update for Infinite in the near future. Now, ahead of that patch's arrival, we've been given a better idea of what sort of alterations it will be making to the game.

Outlined on the Halo forums recently, 343 community manager John Junyszek gave a rundown of what the next patch for Halo Infinite will do. In short, this update is said to be fixing a couple lingering problems with the game, most notably those that involve "jamming" weapons. This is a bug that has been prevalent in Halo Infinite for a bit, so this fix should be a big one for the game's community.

In addition, Junyszek also said that 343 will be making a number of tweaks to certain maps in Halo Infinite to allow players to better get around each level. Specifically, 343 made some changes in a previous patch for the game that removed certain "skill jumps" in maps. Following this change, though, fans expressed that they weren't happy with the result, which has led to 343 undoing it.

Lastly, this future update will also alter the campaign aspect of Halo Infinite, namely for speedrunners. There's not a lot to say about these adjustments but they should make the single-player component of the game easier for those looking to complete it in a short amount of time.

If you'd like to see everything else that this forthcoming patch for Halo Infinite will do, you can find the full list down below.