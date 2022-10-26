Halo Infinite Update Previews New Maps and Game Mode

Halo Infinite's free winter update is coming next month, and developer 343 Industries is promising it will be the game's "biggest feature update yet." Today, Xbox released a new trailer for the update, giving fans a better idea of what to expect. The majority of the video focuses on the new maps players will be able to explore, including Argyle and Detachment. The video then closes with a quick glimpse at the game's new Covert One-Flag game mode. Hopefully the trailer will tide fans over until the update drops on November 8th!

The new trailer for Halo Infinite's winter update can be found embedded below.

Over the last year, Halo Infinite fans have been a bit unhappy with the amount of content available in the game. So far, it seems anticipation is pretty high for this update, and many fans are hoping that it will bode well for the game's future. New maps and modes are a good way to get fans excited about Halo Infinite again, but it remains to be seen whether this can help turn around opinion.

While new maps are nice, many fans are also excited about the prospect of making their own! Halo Infinite's upcoming Forge mode is also set to release in beta as part of the game's winter update, giving players the ability to design and share their very own levels. Some lucky fans have already had the opportunity to test the mode in early access, sharing really cool map designs, including one based on Kokiri Forest from The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time. It remains to be seen how the rest of the game's community will take advantage of Forge mode, but it already looks like a promising new addition!

Halo Infinite is available now on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. Readers can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

How do you feel about Halo Infinite's upcoming winter update? Are you interested to see what you'll be able to create in Forge mode? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!