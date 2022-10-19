Halo Infinite Fan Creates Incredible Zelda-Inspired Map

Halo Infinite's upcoming Forge mode will give players an incredible amount of freedom to create new maps. The mode is currently in beta, but YouTuber Red Nomster has already given fans an idea of what the mode can do. In a new video, Red Nomster reveals a map he created based on Kokiri Forest from The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time. In the 18-minute video, the creator reveals a number of interesting callbacks to the Nintendo 64 game, and how he was able to replicate the iconic location!

The video of Kokiri Forest recreated in Halo Infinite's Forge mode can be found embedded below.

Kokiri Forest is the first location in Ocarina of Time, and it's where players are first introduced to Link. For that reason, it's probably one of the most well-known locations in all of gaming, so it's easy to see why Red Nomster would choose it. Red Nomster has put in a lot of attention to detail, recreating the interior of Link's house, and even adding a take on the Lost Woods. It's all really impressive, and it's the sort of thing that will definitely appeal to fans of Halo Infinite, as well as fans of Zelda!

As Red Nomster mentions at the start of the video, this is actually his second major creation in Forge mode. Last month, he created a take on Andy's room from Disney and Pixar's Toy Story series (which readers can check out right here). These two maps should give Halo Infinite fans an idea of what's possible using Forge mode, and it will be very interesting to see what the general public is able to come up with when it gets a full release.

