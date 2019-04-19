“Careers Will Be Made or Broken” On ‘Halo Infinite’ Says Xbox Insider

Earlier this month, a rumor surfaced that claimed that Halo Infinite is currently the biggest and most expensive project in gaming, with a development budget of over $500 million, which doesn’t include marketing costs at all. At the time, the claim not only seemed unlikely, but frankly, a bit absurd. But apparently it’s not that absurd. According to a new video from Brad Sams, executive editor of Thurrott who’s built a reputation as an Xbox insider with numerous scoops, the budget of the upcoming Halo experience is massive.

According to Sams, he doesn’t actually think the game’s development budget is half a billion, however, he does say it’s probably somewhere in that region and that he’s he heard more or less the figure is relatively accurate. He continues by noting that “careers are going to be made or broken” on the title given how much Microsoft is investing in the game itself, and the new Slipspace Engine that runs it. Sams wraps up the scoop, noting that Microsoft is going all in on the new Halo game, and that a new trailer of it will be shown off at E3 this June.

Of course, everything you read here should be taken with a pinch of salt. This isn’t a random 4chan post or your average rumor, Sams has a reputation for Xbox scoops, and has reliably reported on them in the past. However, unofficial information is still unofficial information, no matter how good the source is.

If Microsoft and 343 Industries are indeed spending as much on the game as Sams alleges, then yeah, it’s safe to say there will be a lot riding on its success. The Halo series hasn’t had the same clout since Bungie left it behind, but it looks like that could change with the next installment. However, if it doesn’t, I wonder what will happen with it and 343 Industries. If Microsoft is going to splash all this cash, I’m sure it will have high expectations in return.

Halo Infinite is in development for Xbox One, PC, and possibly the next-gen Xbox console. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word when the game will release, but hopefully this will change at E3 in a couple of months.

For more news, media, and information on the upcoming shooter, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of the title by clicking right here.

