Next Halo Game Reportedly Not That Far Away (And It’s Not What We Expected)

The next Halo game is reportedly not that far away, and it’s not the game many Halo and Xbox fans are expecting. It has been four calendar years since the release of Halo Infinite. Since then, Halo fans have been waiting patiently. If the six year wait between Halo 5 and Halo Infinite is any barometer, Halo fans will be extending this wait for Halo 7 at least two more years. In the meantime, many are expecting the long rumored remake of Halo: Combat Evolved to be the next Halo game based on these same rumors. However, a new report relays word of a different plan.

According to this report, a remake of Halo: Combat Evolved — the first Halo game, which released in 2001 via the OG Xbox — is only entering production now, which likely means it is at least few a years away. In fact, the timing may suggest it will actually be a next-gen Xbox game. Whatever the case, the report claims what will come before Halo 7 and Halo: Combat Evolved Remake is a brand new Halo multiplayer game.

According to the new report, the Halo multiplayer game has been in the works for a few years now, and is actually in the testing phase currently. Both of these things suggest it is not that far away from releasing, however, the report doesn’t make this commitment. This is just speculation.

As for the source of this report, it is Rebs Gaming, a YouTube and known insider within Halo circles. In the past, at times, he has proven reliable. That said, even if this information is accurate, it is also subject to change that could render it inaccurate over time. Suffice to say, remember to take this information with a grain of salt.

If this is a dedicated Halo multiplayer game it is probably something different than the standard Halo multiplayer. Perhaps it is the long-rumored Halo battle royale game.

At the moment of publishing, this new report has not drawn out either Xbox nor Halo Studios — formerly known as 343 Industries — for comment. We do not suspect this will change, but if it does, we will update the story accordingly. In the meantime, for more coverage on Halo — including all of the latest Halo news, all of the latest Halo rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Halo deals — click here.