Halo TV Series: Episode 3 “Emergence” Recap

Just like Episode 2, the third episode of Halo, titled Emergence, kicks off with a flashback. This time around, we see Makee as a child who is residing on a war-torn planet. Upon being discovered by some humans that seemingly run this world, Makee and her friend are chased down before eventually being caught. Makee watches her companion die in front of her eyes and is nearly attacked as well before Elites appear and dispose of the humans. The Elites then take Makee back to their ship, establishing how she joined the Covenant.

In the present, Halsey begins interacting with the clone of herself that had been teased in previous episodes. Halsey explains that the clone is being used to merge with Cortana, which is the artificial intelligence that she has toiled on for years. In order to create Cortana, though, the clone’s brain will essentially need to be harvested in a process that will kill her.

Halsey begins the process of taking the brain functions from her clone and merges them with a neural implant she has created. The clone of herself is then liquified in a vat of acid. With this new implant in hand, Halsey then proceeds to install the chip directly into Master Chief’s head to essentially merge him with Cortana. The procedure is a success and Cortana is born.

Master Chief meets Cortana after Halsey introduces him to his new companion. Chief is quickly put off by Cortana and doesn’t like the idea that he has to now work in tandem with her. In turn, Cortana is let down that Chief is so opposed to her.

After committing to track down the artifact that Chief recovered on Madrigal, Makee proceeds to board a UNSC ship. Initially posing as a survivor of a Covenant attack, Makee ends up attacking the UNSC soldiers with a worm-like creature that is clearly in her control. She asks the commander of the UNSC ship where she can find Master Chief, but upon getting no answer, she kills him.

With Cortana now combined with Master Chief, Halsey makes the Spartan interact with the keystone once again. Chief experiences more visions like he previously has, but still can’t seem to get a clear look at what he’s after. Later on, with the help of Cortana, Master Chief removes the inhibitor in his spine that was suppressing his emotions. With his emotions now clear to him once again, Chief interacts with the artifact and is able to get a clear look at his past. As a result, he learns that there is a second artifact that resides on the same planet where he grew up.

Thanks to some assistance from Cortana, Master Chief is able to learn more about the planet that he grew up on. Although the details about his past are still unclear, Chief learns that his parents likely died when he was young. He then proceeds to explain to Halsey the existence of the second artifact and makes it clear that he has to go back to the planet he grew up on. Halsey agrees to go with Chief on his journey and the episode ends with them returning into space.

Halo is streaming now exclusively on Paramount+. Season One will last nine episodes with new episodes releasing every Thursday.