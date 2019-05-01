Halo: The Master Chief Collection PC Public Testing Delayed

Halo fans were thrilled earlier this year when it was announced that The Master Chief Collection would finally be making its way to PC. In addition to this, it was also unveiled that Halo: Reach would be added to the collection, and that is set to be the first entry in the series that is tested on PC. While the developers had hoped to have some form of public testing held in April, that obviously is not happening. The devs even noted this in a recent update when they disclosed that testing has been a bit delayed.

“I know excitement and anticipation is off the charts and everyone here inside the studio shares it as well,” they said. “But this is a really complicated project and we all agree that quality trumps everything else and we need to bring MCC to PC at the bar Halo fans and PC players expect and demand. That’s turning out to be more challenging than first anticipated in some aspects while there’s been great progress and work done in plenty of other areas.”

It was then noted that they aren’t going to try and share another “target timeframe” for when PC players can expect public testing, but they are continuing to work hard on making sure it is ready as soon as possible. “Overall, it is progressing well and Reach is already pretty fun to play on a PC,” they said. “We look forward to showing you first hand once we’re closer to a final public flight start date.”

It’s certainly unfortunate that things might be taking a little longer than expected, but Halo fans are sure to understand. This is especially true considering the hype and expectations that surround the titles making their way to PC.

Halo: The Master Chief Collection is currently available on Xbox One, with PC ports set to arrive throughout 2019. For more information about the collection, check out some of our previous coverage.

What do you think about all of this? Are you glad that the developers are taking their time with bringing Halo: The Master Chief Collection to PC? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

