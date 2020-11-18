Halo: The Master Chief Collection Xbox Series X Update Released

✖

Those that purchased an Xbox Series X or an Xbox Series S last week can now enjoy the entirety of Halo: The Master Chief Collection optimized for the next-gen hardware. These new enhancements include 120fps on both consoles, 4K resolution on Xbox Series X and 1080p on Xbox Series S, and a number of other enhancements. Players will need a compatible display, but these improvements should be quite welcome for longtime fans and those just discovering the games for the first time on Xbox Game Pass. Developer 343 Industries will continue delivering new ways to enjoy the games throughout 2021, as well.

The Tweet announcing these additions to Halo: The Master Chief Collection can be found embedded below.

The entire Master Chief Collection? optimized pic.twitter.com/rvwgc8X7D0 — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) November 17, 2020

Thanks to Xbox Series X's Smart Delivery feature, players won't have to worry about enabling the optimized content. Instead, the updates for these games will automatically appear on the compatible system. While this feature might not seem like a big deal, a number of PS5 players have run into issues with that system playing the incorrect version of the software. As such, there's a great advantage to the Smart Delivery option, and it seems like one less thing that Xbox owners will have to concern themselves with during the new console generation.

In addition to optimization for Halo: The Master Chief Collection on Xbox Series X and Series S, Halo 4 has now been added to the PC version of the compilation. Players on PC will now be able to enjoy the game's full campaign, as well as the full-set of 25 multiplayer maps. The game marks the final title that will be added to the compilation, as there are no current plans to add Halo 5.

With Halo Infinite delayed until sometime next year, there has never been a better opportunity for players to revisit older entries in the franchise. Thanks to the compilation's next-gen enhancements, those games certainly won't feel older, however, and it just might give players a better idea of what to expect from 343 Industries' next game!

Are you looking forward to playing Halo: The Master Chief Collection on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S? Are these enhancements something you've been looking forward to? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!