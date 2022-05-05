Halo TV Series: Episode 7 "Inheritance" Recap

✖

The seventh episode of Halo, titled "Inheritance," completely revolves around Kwan Ha, Soren, and the ongoing battle on Madrigal. Once again, this episode kicks off with a flashback, this time centered around Kwan and her family. This look back into the past shows that Kwan often disagreed with her father and didn't like how he led the colony on Madrigal. Jumping back into the present, Kwan is then abducted by a mysterious group of people.

Soren, who was being held at gunpoint when we last saw him, is shown to now be back on the Rubble with his family and cohorts. After initially being stranded on Madrigal, Soren ended up finding a way off the planet and left Kwan behind to fend for herself. The decision is one that he doesn't seem to regret whatsoever.

Back on Madrigal, Kwan finds that the people who kidnapped her were the same ones that her father previously followed. Kwan slowly learns more about this group and how her father fit in. She then agrees to take up the same role that he father once had, and in doing so, consumes a liquid that causes her to hallucinate. During this hallucination, Kwan is pitted against Master Chief in a series of battles that she cannot win. Eventually, she makes peace with Chief during this vision and he leads her to her father. Kwan talks with her dad and learns that her family is responsible for protecting a portal that rests on Madrigal.

After this conversation with her father, Kwan returns to the colony where she and her people were previously attacked by the Covenant. Vinsher learns that she is here and sends an army of people her way. While looting around the site, Kwan ends up finding Soren, who has come back to Madrigal to protect Kwan due to his promise to Master Chief. Vinsher also descends on the site with his people and calls for Kwan to give herself up. Soren and Kwan then devise a strategy to fight back against Vinsher and his mercenaries.

Kwan makes it clear to Vinsher that she has no intent of surrendering, which leads to the mercenaries opening fire on Soren and Kwan. Soren proceeds to take down a number of Vinsher's troops while Kwan sneaks off to activate the fuel line within the colony. Vinsher and his squad end up overwhelming Soren, who is shot and injured in the battle. Kwan realizes that she has to be the one to detonate the fuel line rather than Soren. After finding Master Chief's assault rifle on the ground that was previously used in the battle against the Covenant, Kwan shoots the fuel line and causes a massive explosion, which seemingly kills Vinsher and all of his troops.

Despite being in the vicinity of the blast, Kwan and Soren survive and are able to escape. Soren ends up accepting money from Kwan to pay for his services and leaves Madrigal behind, at least for the time being.

Halo is streaming now exclusively on Paramount+. Season One will last nine episodes with new episodes releasing every Thursday.