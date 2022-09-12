Halo Boss Stepping Down From 343 Industries

Longtime Halo boss and studio head of 343 Industries, Bonnie Ross, has announced that she'll soon be leaving the company that she helped found. When 343 Industries was first established back in 2007, Ross was placed in charge of the studio to help oversee the Halo series moving forward. And following the releases of Halo 4, Halo 5: Guardians, Halo: The Master Chief Collection, and Halo Infinite, Ross has now revealed that her time at the studio has come to an end.

In a message shared on social media today, Ross revealed that she is stepping down from her role at 343 Industries in what seems to be an immediate move. Ross said that she had hoped to remain at 343 until the release of Halo Infinite's major update coming this winter, but she said that a medical issue involving her family has instead prompted her to step away now. In turn, 343's Head of Production, Pierre Hintze, has now been named as the new lead of the studio.

"While I had hoped to stay with Halo until we released the Winter Update, I am letting you know I will be leaving 343 and attending to a family medical issue," Ross said. "I am incredibly proud of the work everyone at 343 Industries has done with Halo Infinite, the Master Chief Collection, the Halo television series and so much more. It has been an honor to serve alongside the team for the last 15 years and be part of a universe that I love. Thank you to everyone in the Halo community for your support. Halo's future is bright."

The departure of Ross from 343 Industries could prove to have a big effect on Xbox's most prominent first-party developer. The move also comes at a time when Halo Infinite has been under quite a bit of fire from fans as new updates and additional content for the game have been slow to arrive. While the Halo video game series already seemed to be in the midst of a pretty major transition, this decision from Ross to leave 343 makes the transitionary period only that much more apparent.

Are you surprised to hear about this move from Ross? And who do you think will look to take over her place within 343 Industries now that she's gone? Let me know your own reaction to this news either down in the comments or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.