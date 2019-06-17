Fight With Magic In the Harry Potter Hogwarts Battle Defence Against the Dark Arts Card Game

If you love the wildly popular Harry Potter Hogwarts Battle deck-building game, you might want to check out USAopoly’s (The Op) new Harry Potter Hogwarts Battle Defence Against The Dark Arts game, which is shipping on Amazon now for $24.95. The game is said to be “inspired” by Harry Potter Hogwarts Battle, and it’s described as a fast paced, competitive deck-building game for two players.

The description goes on to say that, “players must learn offensive and defensive magic skills to protect themselves and stun their opponent. Players take turns playing cards, taking actions and acquiring new cards to build a more powerful deck as their defensive skills improve.” The objective is to stun your opponent three times to win. Basically, it’s the closest you’ll get to taking the Defence Against the Dark Arts class at Hogwarts, and the tuition is really cheap.

On a related note, USAopoly recently launched a new Harry Potter version of Scrabble that puts a magical twist on the classic by making all Wizarding words fair game. This includes character names, potion names, places from the wizarding world, and spells. Players can also customize the game and earn extra points by completing the directives in the Harry Potter and Magical Bonus cards. Scrabble: World of Harry Potter is available to order on Amazon now for $29.92.

