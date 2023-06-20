Harry Potter: Magic Awakened Gets a Release Date, New Trailer

Harry Potter: Magic Awakened now has a release date alongside a new gameplay trailer to show how the new Harry Potter game will play out. Developed by NetEase Games, the mobile game has been available in China for awhile now and was slowly rolled out to other countries afterwards, but it'll be available worldwide starting on June 27th as a free-to-play game. This release date will also bring about the launch of the iOS version of Harry Potter: Magic Awakened which has so far only been available on the Android platform, though pre-registrations are open currently for the former.

The new Harry Potter game is a collectible card game at its core, but it's got multiplayer elements as well as some RPG attributes as well since you're taking on the role of your owns custom character who's been enrolled at Hogwarts. That means that, like Hogwarts Legacy, you're not actually playing as Harry Potter in this new game, though it is intertwined with the Harry Potter Wizarding World. You get brought to Hogwarts by Hagrid similar to Harry with other parts of the intro playing out just like a Harry Potter movie, too, as shown in the gameplay trailer below.

"Your journey to master the magic starts here! You are invited to attend the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry," an overview of the new Magic Awakened game said. "Duel in thrilling multiplayer, real-time matches. Browse the dazzling shops of Diagon Alley, solve mysteries as you roam the school halls, play Quidditch, dance at the Ball, explore the Forbidden Forest, and more in this new card collection and role-playing game!"

You'll cast spells as one would hope you'd do in a Harry Potter mobile game, but those spells will be tied to cards that you'll collect throughout your playthrough. The game itself will be free, but like any mobile game, there'll be in-app purchases. Harry Potter fans can get some of the in-game goods early, however, since Magic Awakened is also running a pre-release campaign where people get more rewards based on how many would-be players register for the game. Over 2 million players have signed up for Magic Awakened right now with gems, gold, and other items earned so far. The next milestone is for 5 million Magic Awakened players with one more goal to shoot for after that one. Progress on that campaign can be seen here via the Magic Awakened site which also shows some of the past updates for the Harry Potter game so that you can see how it's progressed throughout its soft launch.

The Harry Potter Wizarding World has led to several mobile games over the years including Fantastic Beasts: Cases From the Wizarding World, Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, and Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells with Portkey Games publishing most of those. Developers have varied depending on the game but have included big studios like Zynga, Niantic, and now NetEase Games for Magic Awakened.

As far as non-mobile games go, the most recent success in the world of Harry Potter is obviously Hogwarts Legacy which didn't feature Harry Potter in any way but instead allowed people to make their own character and explore Hogwarts. Quidditch was absent from that game, too, but perhaps the upcoming Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions game will scratch the itch of those who wished that Wizarding World sport would be in Hogwarts Legacy.

Harry Potter: Magic Awakened is scheduled to release on June 27th via the iOS App Store and the Google Play Store.