Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions Coming This September

The upcoming multiplayer Wizarding World of Harry Potter game, Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions, has released a world premiere trailer during Summer Game Fest, not only showcasing an additional look at the game but providing the worldwide release date, likely much sooner than most were expecting. Originally revealed in April 2023, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment president David Haddad provided a statement to Variety that had players eager for the game worried about the length of time they'd have to wait for it. At the time, which was just earlier this year, Haddad stated "We don't have any particular announcements on exactly how and when [the Quidditch game] is going to come to the market, but we are working to get it designed in a way just to delight fans." Thankfully, the world premiere trailer has given a release date much sooner than this statement indicated.

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions' release follows the success of another Warner Bros. Game last year, Hogwarts Legacy, under the Portkey Games publishing label. For Quidditch Champions, Portkey Games partnered with Unbroken Studios to develop the standalone quidditch experience, allowing players to immerse themselves like never before in the enchanting world of Quidditch by playing solo or sharing the magic with friends and family. A game based on the iconic wizarding world sport has been highly requested since the movies brought the magic to screen, so players (particularly those who missed quidditch due to its notable absence but enjoyed the broom mechanics in Hogwarts Legacy) will undoubtedly be ready to take flight soon.

Check out the world premiere trailer below!

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions will be available for PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch™ system and PC (Steam and Epic) on September 3rd, notably available day one on PlayStation Plus. Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions allows players to experience the magic in the air in teams through online co-op, or by upping the stakes in competitive online player vs. player (PvP) matches. You can secure the The Legacy Pack as an exclusive gift in Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions if you were a Hogwarts Legacy player, which includes the following items:

Moontrimmer Broom Skin



Sebastian Sallow Hero Skin



Sebastian Sallow Style Wand



Ancient Magic Emblem



Ancient Magic Celebration



What do you think of Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions' gameplay based on the world reveal trailer? Let us know on social media!