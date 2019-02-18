Hasbro Announces New ‘Overwatch’ Toy Line

Get ready to defend the payload because Hasbro has just debuted a brand new toy line featuring some of our favorite heroes from Blizzard’s hit FPS, Overwatch.

In the trailer above, fans of the Blizzard shooter get to see some of their beloved heroes in miniature form such as Reinhardt, Lucio, and even a Pharmercy dual pack (Pharah and Mercy, for those that might be unaware).

Videos by ComicBook.com

The line could potentially grow even more in the future, but for now, here’s what’s coming soon:

Blackwatch Reyes (Reaper)

Tracer

Sombra

Lucio

Ana

Soldier 76

Reinhardt

Pharah

Mercy

All of the heroes seem to have their vanilla outfits save for Reaper and Ana, but that’s OK – because Reyes is a badass. As for each toy individually, they’ll run $22.99 for single packs and $49.99 for dual packs such as the aforementioned Pharmercy. The only exception to this is Reinhardt. Him alone costs the same as a dual pack due to his size and he’s just too awesome for a cheap price tag, apparently.

Interested in scooping one up for yourself? You can check out the full line right here over on GameStop before they release on April 30th.

As for the game itself, Overwatch is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. Still no progress on a potential Nintendo Switch port, though the developers have been mixed regarding their reception to the idea.

In other Overwatch news, did you know that some renowned analysts are projecting that the Blizzard shooter will go free-to-play this year? You can read all about that here in terms of both Overwatch and Blackout, though the gist of what Michael Pachter had to say is as follows:

“I think that the 18 Overwatch League owners have been assured by Blizzard that it will expand the audience for Overwatch,” said the analyst according to our previous coverage. “The most expedient way to do this is to make the core game free-to-play in order to attract tens of millions of new users, who ostensibly will convert to OWL viewers. I expect this by mid-June (the third anniversary of the launch of the original game. Disgruntled players who bought the core game will likely be compensated by being given free stuff (skins or other cosmetic items).”