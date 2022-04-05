New The Haunted Chocolatier Tease Released by Stardew Valley Creator

A new Haunted Chocolatier preview has been released by Stadew Valley creator, Eric Barone, more commonly known as ConcernedApe. Back on October 21, 2021, Barone announced his first new game since Stardew Valley, Haunted Chocolatier, which looks and sounds quite similar to the former, and this makes sense, considering how popular Stardew Valley is and how fans of it are eager for something new, but also familiar. Unfortunately, we don’t know much about Haunted Chocolatier, or at least we don’t have many salient details. And this hasn’t changed, but Barone did give fans some bread crumbs to hold them over for now.

During a live stream with Reason Studios, Barone revealed and discussed his inspiration for the game’s soundtrack and music. This discussion didn’t yield much of consequence, but it did lead to Barone confirming the game has boss fights and previewing some of the game’s music.

Right now, we don’t know when the game’s next meaningful update will come, and we still don’t have platforms or a release date. So far, Barone has been very open with the development process of the game, so it’s safe to assume — at the very least — this year will have a few smaller updates and teases like this.

Haunted Chocolatier is in development for the PC, and right now, this is the only platform that’s been confirmed. For more coverage on the upcoming RPG, click here. We still don’t have a game description for the game, but Barone did have the following to say about the title alongside its announcement:

“In Stardew Valley, the focus was more humble: living off the land, growing food, and connecting to the people and nature around you,” said Barone. “However, with my next game, I wanted to explore more fantastical possibilities… experiences that take you beyond the ordinary. That’s where magical haunted ghost chocolate comes in. Chocolate represents that which is delightful. The haunted castle represents the allure of the unknown. The ghosts represent the imprint of the past. All of these things are important. However, don’t think for a moment that, because this game features ghosts in a haunted castle, it is an evil or negative game. On the contrary, I intend for this game to be positive, uplifting, and life-affirming. However, if Stardew Valley mostly channeled the energy of the sun, Haunted Chocolatier channels the energy of the moon. Both are vital.”