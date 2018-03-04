Blizzard Resolves Hearthstone’s Ranked Play Issues, Offers Compensation for Downtime

Ranked battles in Hearthstone are once again available after the feature was taken away for several days at the start of the new season.

The issue first began when following Blizzard’s announcement that Hearthstone’s March season would be beginning soon with several changes to the ranked feature being implemented. However, certain regions that would be able to try out the new ranked mode first were unable to when Blizzard announced on the forums that ranked battles were being disabled to allow Blizzard to look into an issue involving player progression.

“We are aware of an issue with Ranked Play progression for the March 2018 season roll,” an update read. “While we investigate, we have temporarily disabled Ranked Play mode in regions where the March season has begun, which currently includes Asia, China, and Europe. We will continue to update this thread as more information becomes available.”

Following that announcement, Blizzard returned to the forums the next day to say that the feature would also be disabled for the players in the Americas as well. Not long after, it was confirmed that Blizzard had identified the issue that was plaguing ranked play, though it still wasn’t able to be fixed right away.

But after continuing to work on getting the feature operational once again and providing updates on the progress via the Blizzard forums, Blizzard announced via the Hearthstone Twitter account that the issue had been resolved with a hotfix.

After explaining that the issue with the ranked mode involved some players’ accounts receiving additional stars from Hearthstone matches, Blizzard said that they understood players’ frustrations and would be offering something as compensation for the downtime.

“We have implemented a hotfix for the issue that was affecting Ranked Play in all Hearthstone regions. To properly assess the scope of the issue, we had to temporarily disable Ranked Play while we worked on the hotfix. As part of the restoration process, some accounts may have received additional stars.

“We understand this kind of downtime is disappointing for our community, and we apologize for the inconvenience this has caused. As a token of our appreciation for your patience, we’d like to offer everyone three Kobolds and Catacombs card packs. These card packs will be distributed next week and can be redeemed via the Gifting function either on the Battle.net Desktop App or by logging into your Battle.net account on your mobile device.”

Blizzard closed out the forums post by saying that everything should now be fully operational when it comes to players climbing the ranks in Hearthstone.