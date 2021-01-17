Hellblade 2 Actress Teases Xbox Series X Game in New Twitter Post

✖

Outside of the game’s initial reveal trailer back at The Game Awards in 2019, we haven’t seen anything new from Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II. The upcoming Xbox Series X game still seems to be very much in active development though, especially if a new tease from one of the most prominent names attached to the project is anything to go off of.

Spotted recently on Twitter, Melina Juergens, who plays Senua in both Hellblade games, posted a picture of herself donning some rather recognizable makeup. The markings on her face resembled those that Senua was seen wearing in the reveal trailer for Hellblade II. Juergens didn’t comment much on the makeup directly nor did she mention the reason for which she had it on. Instead, she simply posted the picture with the caption, “For every battle won, a greater battle takes its place.”

The main question that this image prompts comes with the reason for why Juergens was even sporting it to begin with. Does she happen to be doing motion capture work for Hellblade II right now and just wanted to look the part a bit more? Or did she just decide to put this on for the fun of it and to excite fans? No matter what the answer is, it doesn't change the course of the game's development. Still, it's definitely curious and could tease that more information on the title might arrive soon.

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II still doesn’t have a release date, or even a launch window, but there’s a good chance that we’ll start to hear more about it as the year progresses. For now, all we know for certain is that it will be exclusive to Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Are you still excited to see more of Hellblade II in the future? Give me your thoughts either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.