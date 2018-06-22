Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice Surpasses One Million Copies Sold

Former independent UK developer Ninja Theory -- who was acquired by Microsoft earlier this month -- has announced that its last game made as an independent studio, Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice, has surpassed one million copies sold.

News of the impressive sales milestone comes way of the developer's official Twitter account, which also mentions how the dark fantasy action-adventure title is available for 40 percent off on PC via Steam via the Steam Summer Sale.

For those that don't know: Hellblade released last August via the PlayStation 4 and PC (it has since come to the Xbox One). Garnering a Metacritic score ranging from low to high 80's (depending on the platform), Hellblade quickly cultivated a hardcore fanbase, who vowed for it throughout the remainder of the year until it eventually won numerous awards, including cleaning house at the BAFTAs.

Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice is available for PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One. You can read more about it below:

From the makers of Heavenly Sword, Enslaved: Odyssey to the West, and DmC: Devil May Cry, comes a warrior's brutal journey into myth and madness.

Set in the Viking age, a broken Celtic warrior embarks on a haunting vision quest into Viking Hell to fight for the soul of her dead lover.

Created in collaboration with neuroscientists and people who experience psychosis, Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice will pull you deep into Senua's mind.