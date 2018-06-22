Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice Surpasses One Million Copies Sold
Former independent UK developer Ninja Theory -- who was acquired by Microsoft earlier this month -- has announced that its last game made as an independent studio, Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice, has surpassed one million copies sold.
News of the impressive sales milestone comes way of the developer's official Twitter account, which also mentions how the dark fantasy action-adventure title is available for 40 percent off on PC via Steam via the Steam Summer Sale.
As you may expect, the congratulations for the studio have been in abundance.
For those that don't know: Hellblade released last August via the PlayStation 4 and PC (it has since come to the Xbox One). Garnering a Metacritic score ranging from low to high 80's (depending on the platform), Hellblade quickly cultivated a hardcore fanbase, who vowed for it throughout the remainder of the year until it eventually won numerous awards, including cleaning house at the BAFTAs.
Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice is available for PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One. You can read more about it below:
From the makers of Heavenly Sword, Enslaved: Odyssey to the West, and DmC: Devil May Cry, comes a warrior's brutal journey into myth and madness.
Set in the Viking age, a broken Celtic warrior embarks on a haunting vision quest into Viking Hell to fight for the soul of her dead lover.
Created in collaboration with neuroscientists and people who experience psychosis, Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice will pull you deep into Senua's mind.