Helldivers 2 Mechs On Hold Until Players Liberate Tien Kwan

The developers at Arrowhead Game Studio have been teasing that mechs are coming to Helldivers 2 for several weeks. In fact, there have even been several seen in-game via leaked footage. Recently, the team confirmed that mechs are finally coming to Helldivers 2 very soon, but today, the team introduced a new wrinkle into the mix. In a post on Twitter today, Arrowhead revealed that if players want mechs, they'll need to first "liberate Tien Kwan." As you'd expect, players are descending on the planet in bunches, hoping to unlock mechs as quickly as possible.

Helldivers 2 Players Head to Tien Kwan in Hopes of Unlocking Mechs

THIS IS NOT A DRILL! Our factories are under attack, halting all output. Helldivers have been deployed to liberate Tien Kwan! pic.twitter.com/NM4A26jZlh — HELLDIVERS™ 2 (@helldivers2) March 7, 2024

The first tweet reads, "This is not a drill! Our factories are under attack, halting all output. Helldivers have been deployed to liberate Tien Kwan!" Later, the team shared a second update, showing players exactly where to go to help the effort, with the caption, "Major order: All Helldivers are called to liberate Tien Kwan immediately!"

In-game players are greeted by a further message detailing the major order. It appears that the Automatons (one of Helldivers 2's enemy factions) have taken over Tien Kwan. Because that's where all of the mechs are being manufactured, Helldivers must take to the planet to steal it back from the enemy's clutches and get production back up and running again.

What's intriguing about the in-game messaging is that it suggests that if the Automatons aren't taken down before the time limit expires (Sunday, March 10th), Arrowhead will push back the release of mechs into Helldivers 2. If that's true, players need to knuckle down and work to free Tien Kwan or they might have to wait a few extra days to get access to the new tech. That said, with how popular the game has become since its release, it's hard to imagine the Helldivers won't complete their task.

What's Next For Helldivers 2?

It is worth noting that, despite what happens on Tien Kwan, Arrowhead also announced that the next Warbond will launch on March 14th. If players aren't able to complete the major order in time, it's unlikely that we'll see mechs delayed past that. After all, with all the new content coming alongside the Warbond, it'd be a great time to introduce mechs and keep things fresh for players.

The new Warbond is being called "Cutting Edge," and it gives players access to several new types of tech that's straight from the team at Super Earth Research and Development. That includes three new prototype armor items, two of which bring an electric presence to Helldivers 2. There are also three new weapons, one of which is a shotgun that fires "exploding plasma rounds." There's also a new stun grenade and the LAS-7 Dagger pistol. Outside of weapons, players will also have several new cosmetic capes to unlock when the Warbond rolls out next week.

Helldivers 2 is available now on PlayStation 5 and PC.