Helldivers 2 Announces Next Warbond Release Date

Helldivers 2 is about to launch its next Warbond, but the team at Arrowhead Game Studios is introducing some big changes based on player feedback. One of the key factors behind new Warbonds is giving players the ability to "roleplay their favorite soldier fantasies" inside the game's universe. However, the team has noticed that each Warbond wasn't maximizing that effect, so when Helldivers 2 launches The Viper Commandos Warbond, it's implementing two key changes that should get things back in line with expectations.

Helldivers 2 The Viper Commandos Warbond Release Date

Before diving into the changes, it's worth saying that Helldivers 2 players won't be waiting very long for The Viper Commandos Warbond. It's scheduled to go live on June 13th, meaning you'll see it available in the game this time next week. Now for the changes, Arrowhead's first update to Warbonds is that the team is slowing down the pace for new Warbonds. It's not so much that previous updates were rushed. Instead, the team wants to make sure everything has been properly baked in the oven before releasing it to the public.

The other major change Arrowhead is "changing the arrangement of items in each Warbond." This will give the team room to drop in new item types, which should help Warbonds from getting too samey as we move forward. Plus, it means Arrowhead can add more powerful items to each Warbond since players will be spending more time with each of them.

For The Viper Commandos Warbond, Arrowhead tells players to "Think about a hot, humid trek through an untamed, marshy wilderness to do reconnaissance on some unliberated scum." The fantasy of the Warbond is all about getting "up close and personal." That means players can unlock a snub-nosed version of the Liberator that'll be perfect for players who want to spray and pray. There's also a new triple-barrel, sawed-off shotgun, giving you a ton of extra firepower when you use all three barrels at once.

Of course, there are also new armor, capes, boosters, and emotes. Plus, players will get the K-2 Throwing Knife, which should be fun in a pinch. Remember, The Viper Commandos Warbond launches on June 13th, but don't expect the next one to launch as quickly as you might expect after the first few months of releases.

