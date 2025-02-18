New Helldivers 2 Update Released With Important Fixes

Arrowhead Studios has released another new Helldivers 2 update today across PS5 and PC platforms. In recent weeks, new updates for Helldivers 2 have been coming about at a steady cadence as Arrowhead has been adding new Warbonds in addition to balancing the overall game. Now, this trend has continued with yet another patch that features some important fixes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Downloadable right now, update version 1.002.105 for Helldivers 2 isn’t a lengthy one by any means. That being said, the resolutions that have come about with this patch are pretty vital. Arrowhead has fixed multiple instances of crashing that would occur for players at various instances while playing Helldivers 2. Other than this, the only other thing that this update has done is fix a bug that wouldn’t let players purchase ship modules.

Moving forward, some more sizable updates for Helldivers 2 should be in the cards soon enough. Still, even if this patch is a bit on the smaller side, it’s good to see that Arrowhead has been quick to resolve problems that were plaguing the game’s fans.

To get a look at the official patch notes for this new Helldivers 2 update, you can find them attached below in their entirety.

Fixes

Crash Fixes, Hangs and Soft-locks:

Fixed a rare crash that could occur when travelling between planets

Fixed a crash that would occur during the initial language selection

Fixed a crash caused by cancelling specific emotes with another emote

Miscellaneous Fixes