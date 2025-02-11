New Helldivers 2 Update Released With Big Balance Changes

The latest update for Helldivers 2 has been released and has brought with it some notable balance changes to two key weapons. This past week, Helldivers 2 added its new “Servants of Freedom” Warbond. This Warbond prominently contained the LAS-17 Double-Edge Sickle and GP-31 Ultimatum as new weapons that players could unlock and use for themselves. However, due to an error on Arrowhead’s end with the release of this Warbond, each weapon released with some unintended issues. Now, Arrowhead is resolving those problems with today’s new Helldivers 2 update.

Downloadable now across PS5 and PC, this Helldivers 2 patch looks to bring the LAS-17 Double-Edge Sickle and GP-31 Ultimatum more in line with how they were supposed to be upon their arrival. As a result, the LAS-17 now has more of a build-up effect that allows it to cut through medium armor the more it fires. Meanwhile, the GP-31 has been tweaked to allow for less ammo capacity than before.

Outside of this, the new Helldivers 2 update also brings about some fixes to other lingering bugs in the game. As a result, Helldivers 2 should not be improved in some big ways for both PS5 and PC players.

To get a look at everything that has been done with this new Helldivers 2 update today, you can view the full patch notes below.

Balancing

Primary Weapons

LAS-17 Double-Edge Sickle

We’ve rebalanced the weapon to make the risk/reward dynamic more impactful. The goal is to ensure it feels like a truly powerful weapon while properly balancing the self-damage mechanics to reflect its high-risk nature. In the current live version, we felt it lacked both the punch and the level of risk we wanted and we didn’t feel it really lived up to our intent.

OLD

0-25% heat: AP3 55 damage – Deals 0 damage/second to players

26-90% heat: AP3 55 damage – Deals 10 damage/second to players

+91% heat: AP3 55 damage – Deals 50 damage/second to players + fire status effect

NEW

0-25% heat: AP2 55 damage – Deals 0 damage/second to players

26-50% heat: AP3 55 damage – Deals 10 damage/second to players

51-90% heat: AP3 70 damage – Deals 20 damage/second to players

+91% heat: AP4 70 damage – Deals 50 damage/second to players + fire status effect

Magazines

Starting magazines increased from 1 to 2

Spare magazines increased from 2 to 3

Sidearms

GP-31 Ultimatum

We have seen a lot of mixed player feedback for this weapon and how certain players feel it trivializes some of the harder content whilst others feel it plays just fine and is a great addition to the game. We have carefully opted for an approach where we’d like to reduce the ease of access to additional ammunition while maintaining the weapon’s core identity as a powerhouse. This means players will need to put in more effort and strategy to maximize its effectiveness at the cost of some armor and booster synergy for this specific weapon.

We will continue to monitor these changes so please keep providing us more feedback!

The GP-31 Ultimatum is no longer influenced by the Hellpod Optimization Booster or the Siege Ready armor passive

Fixes

Resolved Top Priority issues:

Fixed a bug where the scope aim-center was misaligned with the projectile’s fire trajectory, affecting all weapons but most noticeable when aiming down sights (ADS)

Crash Fixes, Hangs and Soft-locks:

Fixed a rare crash that could occur when joining someone who is swapping weapons

Fixed a rare crash that could occur when hot joining a mission with the SEAF artillery objective present on the planet

Fixed a crash when subtitles were shown and the language was changed

Fixed a crash when shutting down the game while in a cutscene with the Democracy Space Station

Fixed a crash when changing language during a mission

Fixed a crash related to switching languages

Fixed a crash that could occur for other players after a player disconnects from the session

Fixed a crash caused by emoting right after dropping a support weapon

Weapons and Stratagems

Fixed an issue where you could accidentally arm the B-100 Portable Hellbomb backpack when entering the FRV

Miscellaneous Fixes