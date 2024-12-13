Helldivers 2 Releases New Faction in Surprise Update

Ready yourself, Divers. Our true enemy has been revealed. Today at The Game Awards 2024, Helldivers 2 launched a new trailer highlighting a new update for the title, coming out today. In it, we get a look at a new faction, one that has been at the root of many of the game’s problems.

Helldivers 2, created by Arrowhead Studios and PlayStation, has had massive success this year when it launched in February 2024. Players have been fighting off the many swarms of bugs and automatons with friends, all with the thrill of democracy burning in their souls. Throughout the year, many updates have been given to the game, adding new content and ‘bug’ fixes. However, this one looks to be it’s biggest yet.

In Patch 01.002.001, also known as Omens of Tyranny, Divers will finally be able to face off against a new faction: the Illuminate. New colony missions and a FRV vehicle will be added to make the experience that much more fun. Alongside that, you can now return to an older match, which those who bonded with their fellow soldiers will be happy to hear.

The patch notes can be found below:

Balancing

General changes

Exploding Barrels

The barrels have been upgraded with a more potent fuel mixture and now come with additional incendiary compounds to increase fuel efficiency. However, upon detonation they now leave a trail of fire behind, becoming more hazardous

Helldiver

Thanks to Super Earth’s latest military technical advancements, all Helldiver armor now comes with a fire-retardant coating. It now takes slightly longer for Helldivers to be set on fire

Primary Weapons

SG-225SP Breaker Spray & Pray

Improved ergonomics from 25 to 50

Sidearms

SG-22 Bushwhacker

Reload duration decreased from 3 to 2.5 sec

Throwables

G4 Gas Grenade

Demolition strength increased from 10 to 30

G-10 Incendiary Grenade

Increased the fire duration

Stratagem Support Weapons

RL-77 Airburst Rocket Launcher

New weapon function: In addition to the existing ‘Flak’ projectiles, players can now switch to ‘Cluster’ munition projectiles. Cluster projectiles detonate based on a timer, not a proximity trigger. Both modes deploy the same number of bombs, with the following differences:

Flak projectiles and bombs work the same as before

Cluster munition bombs have a short arming time

Cluster munition bombs do not have detonation timers

LAS-98 Laser Cannon

Max spare magazines increased from 1 to 2

Decreased heat buildup when firing by 20%

Boosters

Flexible Reinforcement Budget

Increased the bonus gained by the Flexible Reinforcement Budget Booster by 150%

Expert Extraction Pilot

Increased the bonus gained by the Expert Extraction Pilot Booster by 100%

Muscle Enhancement

Increased the bonus gained by the Muscle Enhancement Booster by 40%

Motivational Shock

Increased the bonus gained by the Motivational Shock Booster by 100%

Armor Passives

Peak Physique

Increased the melee damage bonus gained by the Peak Physique armor passive by 100%

Backpacks

LIFT-850 Jump Pack

Can now aim whilst airborne

Can now stim whilst airborne

CAUTION: The combination of flames and fast forward momentum in flight can have unexpectedly heated results. Aim responsibly!

Stratagems

All Sentries

It takes longer for them to be set on fire, they burn for a shorter duration, but still take damage from direct flamethrower weapons fire.

EXO-49 Emancipator Exosuit and EXO-45 Patriot Exosuit

Both exosuits have been rebalanced to improve durability and extend combat effectiveness, while preserving a sense of vulnerability as they now gradually break down from sustained damage. The intention is to improve the experience with Exosuits by adding more gameplay depth

Main health pool increased from 600 to 850

Cockpit health pool increased from 450 to 500

Cockpit armor increased from 2 to 3

Arm health pool increased from 250 to 350

Arm armor decreased from 3 to 2

Leg health pool increased from 500 to 600

Slightly less durable resistance against projectiles

Gameplay

Social

You can now rejoin your last match after a crash

Automatons

Reinforced Scout Strider

Reduced the number of Reinforced Scout Striders spawning on higher difficulty levels

Increased the minimum range for Reinforced Scout Strider rocket launches

The Reinforced Scout Strider will now stand in place before launching its rockets

Added a brief delay before rockets are launched

Improved rocket launch anticipation and readability with new thruster visual effects

The rockets on the side of the Reinforced Scout Strider should now explode with more consistency when shot by players

Fixes

Resolved Top Priority issues:

Resolved an issue where, under heavy server load, some players did not immediately receive their Super Credit purchases after payment

Players are unable to shoot properly while in the air using a jetpack

Fixed an issue where bug breaches would not spawn any bugs when carrying a larva backpack

The Automaton Barrager Tank’s turret no longer continues to work despite its body being destroyed

Fixed an issue where the Hive Drill terminal was unable to be interacted with

Reinforcement may not be available for players who join a game in progress

The Reinforced Scout Strider does not telegraph its rocket attacks

The spawn rate of Reinforced Scout Striders on higher difficulty levels has been reduced

The minimum range for rocket launches by the Reinforced Scout Strider has been increased

The Reinforced Scout Strider will now pause before initiating a rocket launch

New thruster visual effects improve the anticipation and clarity of rocket launches

The side rockets of the Reinforced Scout Strider now explode more reliably when hit by players

Excessive ragdolling can cause a feeling of helplessness and frustration

The Helldiver will now remain prone after ragdolling instead of automatically standing up.

Fire status effects also now wear off faster when ragdolling

This will provide better protection and survivability in the prone position by reducing vulnerability to ranged attacks, explosions, fire and additional ragdoll effects. It will also give players control of their avatar sooner, allowing them to decide whether to stand, run, crawl, use a stim, or take other actions without waiting for the avatar to stand automatically.

We are continuing to monitor ragdolling issues and exploring potential adjustments. We welcome your feedback on these changes and their impact on gameplay!

Crash Fixes and Soft-locks:

General crash fixes

Fixed a crash that could occur when returning to ship while a lot of explosions were going off

Fixed a crash that occurred when a player hot-joined at the end of an ongoing mission, stayed in the loadout screen until the mission was completed, booted from the menu and then transferred to the host’s ship. If the player then selected new stratagems and deployed them after landing on a new mission, the game would crash

Fixed a rare crash that could occur shortly after joining a new game

Fixed a crash that could occur during drop-in after hot-joining a game in progress

Fixed a crash for clients when joining as a party that occurred at the loadout menu

Social Issues

Resolved an issue where players could attempt to join AFK friends that were incorrectly displayed as “in-ship” when they were on the splash screen, causing errors like “Unable to join the lobby, timeout”

Fixed an issue that was leading to the social menu and lobby system to not work properly after long periods of being AFK

Fixed an issue that prevented the social menu from displaying your friends’ updated nicknames

Fixed an issue where Helldivers 2 friend code features were missing when crossplay was disabled

Resolved an issue where users with a large number of in-game friends couldn’t see some of their friends’ in-game status properly, preventing them from being able to invite or join their friends

Removed the ability for players to use hex codes in usernames, which was exploited to impersonate developers and crash other players’ clients

Weapons and Stratagems

Exosuits now instantly ejects Helldivers when they’ve been fully submerged in water

Binding Stratagem inputs to other buttons no longer causes terminal interactions to be canceled

Fixed an issue with Tesla tower attacks knocking down Helldivers using the Electrical Conduit armor passive

Helldivers will no longer take fall damage when the LIFT-850 Jump Pack engages its landing thrusters

Fixed an issue where Helldivers mounting the E/MG-101 HMG Emplacement would instantly die when the E/MG-101 HMG Emplacement was destroyed

Fixed an issue where Helldivers were able to shoot from their currently equipped weapon during the assisted reload

Missions

Fixed an issue where the Stronghold map icon was hidden when Atmospheric Spores or Ion Storms were active during missions

Enemies

Fixed an issue where enemies wouldn’t detach from the Fabricator on Automaton missions

Fixed enemies sometimes bouncing up and down

Miscellaneous Fixes

Fixed an issue where players were able to move while emoting victory poses

Text-to-speech will now stop immediately when the setting is disabled

Improved Automaton dropship crash animations

Emote input type no longer ignores players settings (hold, tap etc)

The HUD now displays the danger vignette when taking environmental damage

Solved an issue where the Hellpods created incorrect shadows on the planet during the drop-in sequence

Reports have surfaced of some Helldivers sneaking extra stims into their resupply bags—those caught have been tried and sent for re-education

This fixes an issue with incorrect amount of stims being granted in resupplies

Stims are no longer interrupted after the healing audio is triggered

The Democracy Space Station Menu now displays the contribution amounts accurately

The minimum currency donation for the Democracy Space Station Tactical Actions has been reduced. The “Insufficient Funds” popup will now only appear if you attempt to donate with a currency balance of 0

The Abandon Mission With Squad option is now hidden when playing alone

The session invite sound will no longer play when receiving an invite from a blocked player

Fixed a rendering issue on bright surfaces where they would sometimes flicker when HDR was enabled

Fixed an issue where dispatches font size was too small

Minor improvements to the HUD when entering/exiting Exosuits

Minor improvements to heat-based weapons UI

Resolved an issue that caused a softlock when attempting to exit the PSN link screen while in the loadout selection menu

Known Issues

These are issues that were either introduced by this patch and are being worked on, or are from a previous version and have not yet been fixed.

Top Priority:

Players are unable to emote when flying through the air

Stratagem balls bounce unpredictably off cliffs and some spots

Improvements to the Democracy Space Station

Medium Priority: