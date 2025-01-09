7 Actors We Think Would Be Perfect for the Helldivers Film

Democracy is hitting the big screen. This week, PlayStation Productions announced a film adaptation of Helldivers in collaboration with Arrowhead Studios. With how quickly the property became popular with 2024’s Helldivers 2, the film may only bring it more into the spotlight and be huge. For that reason, we could see some A-list actors/actresses flock to the adaptation.

As the Helldivers series doesn’t really have a set narrative or characters outside of generals and world lore, it could very much be an ensemble cast just like 2024’s Borderlands. Considering the over-the-top tone and gory combat, it does read off like The Suicide Squad, with soldiers dying left and right as a ragtag team of survivors manage to make sense of it all. With that, you do want a bevy of actors/actresses that can work well with each other, even if they’ll be in suits (and or only voice) for most of the time. Even still, these are the ones we’d like to see don the Helldivers armor and kill those nasty bugs.

Chris Evans

Captain America himself, Chris Evans, could further his comedic career with Helldivers.

Captain America saving the world? Been there, done that. Chris Evans is a legend for wearing the Stars and Stripes for the MCU and has been in some of the action genres’ best. However, he is also a rather talented comedian, if Knives Out and Scott Pilgrim vs The World are anything to go by. Plus, as we’ve seen in Deadpool & Wolverine, he is as Boston as it comes, so making a smug yet caring soldier would sound quite right. Of course, if attached, he’d likely take on a more Captain America-type personality of confidence and rationalism, though they could go a Peacemaker approach and make it toxic, which would be rather funny to see play out.

Craig Lee Thomas

Craig is more than able to be in the Helldivers film

You can’t have Helldivers without the literal face of Democracy. Featured in-game and in many of the commercials, Craig Lee Thomas has fully committed to being the spokesperson for Helldivers both in and out of the game. He’s shown up in full armor to many events, including at The Game Awards. If his dedication isn’t deserving of a place in the ensemble, then his resume is. He’s a rising figure in the VA industry, with titles such as Dynasty Warriors: Origins, Octopath Traveler II, SMITE, and, most notably, Luoche in Honkai: Star Rail. In terms of on-screen acting, outside of Helldivers, he has appearances in shows like Jane the Virgin, Dollface, and Nobody Wants This. The film will mark the perfect opportunity for him to break onto the scene and be a part of something he helped make special.

David Harbour

David Harbour is a prime candidate to lead Helldivers.

Need muscle and a natural born leader? Harbour is the way to go. Like Chris Evans, David Harbour is known a lot for his Emmy-nominated role as Officer Jim Hopper in Netflix’s Stranger Things, and rightly so. However, his ever-growing career with Marvel as Red Guardian, Frankenstein in DC’s Creature Commandos and his stint as Hellboy in 2019 do make him a rather appealing choice to save democracy. His roaring voice and tough guy attitude are key traits when choosing who may lead, or think they lead, the team of Helldivers. Plus, with Stranger Things ending this year, his schedule is a bit clearer, even with the MCU and DCEU going on. He’s faced Demigorgons, I’m sure a couple of bugs and Illuminate won’t be too much of a hassle.

Lil Rel Howery

Lil Rel Howery is prime to be a scene-stealer if added to Helldivers.

Despite being a rather new face in the industry, comedian Lil Rel Howery is a great choice to play a Helldiver. His skills in the genre have been seen a lot in films such as Get Out, Free Guy, and Vacation Friends. Many of his roles do have him screaming bloody murder, so it’s not too outside of his range. With a relatable personality, he could be the anchor for audiences to latch onto discovering the alien-filled worlds and the overt gory nature of ‘saving democracy’. It does help that he can do both comedy and drama, which could lend itself to serious moments and balancing the two sides to craft a rather complex soldier that people will enjoy.

Michelle Rodriguez

Michelle is fast, furious, and an iconic actress deserving of a spot in Helldivers.

When it comes to grizzled, nothing beats Michelle Rodriguez. The Fast and Furious actress’ iconic voice does have a tinge of gruff to it, making it instantly recognizable. Still, Michelle has done quite a few projects that fit that area like Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, Avatar, and the alien-focused Battle: Los Angeles. To add to that, she is a huge video game fan, citing franchises like Halo (which she did end up in for Halo 2) and Assassin’s Creed as favorites of hers. In the film, she could be a battle-obsessed soldier, like that of her Honor Among Thieves character, but a general would work as well. Her fervent love of the media has helped her gain roles in adaptations like Resident Evil, so chances are Helldivers may be up her alley.

Natasha Rothwell

Natasha Rothwell could be a welcome addition to Helldivers.

While she hasn’t done much action, Natasha Rothwell is one of Hollywood’s rising stars in the comedy and drama landscape. Her biggest claim to fame is her role as hotel spa worker Belinda in season one of HBO’s dramedy The White Lotus, which she will reprise in season three this year, as well as her acclaimed comedies Insecure and How to Die Alone. She also stars as Maddy’s Sonic-hating sister Rachel in the live-action Sonic the Hedgehog films, so gaming is something she isn’t new to. Still, her stern yet lovable personality and presence on-screen would be most fitting for a captain-type character or a rookie with high ambitions. It would also make for a great transition into a new type of role, one that Natasha would likely nail quite well.

Will Arnett

Comedic legend Will Arnett would be an inspired choice for Helldivers.

With the masks likely staying on the Helldivers (no Halo TV show here!), you do need some recognizable voices to go along with them for differentiation reasons. Fortunately, one actor fits that well and works as a soldier-type character: Will Arnett. Seen in shows like Arrested Development and Bojack Horseman, his deep gravelly tone works well for a chiseled war veteran or cocky leader. His comedic timing would do wonders to make scenes even funnier, which would prove beneficial for one that’ll likely depend on such. Will has done gaming projects before, with Dragon Lord in Tiny Tina’s Wonderland and Sweet Tooth in Peacock’s Twisted Metal being highlights. There’s no doubt he’d be a great addition, but it’s up to the studio to make that call.