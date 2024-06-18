Helldivers 2 Update 1.000.402 Released With Patch Notes

A new update for Helldivers 2 has released for PlayStation 5 and PC platforms. Less than a week ago, developer Arrowhead Studios let loose patch 1.000.400 for Helldivers 2 which brought with it a ton of new changes to the co-op shooter. Now, a subsequent update for the game has today launched that fixes a couple of new errors that have come about in the wake of this previous patch.

Downloadable at this moment, update version 1.000.402 for Helldivers 2 doesn't feature any overhauls to gameplay mechanics or systems in the title. Instead, this patch is dedicated entirely to fixing bugs and improving other elements of the game. Arrowhead has also outlined all of the other problems that it's currently aware of in Helldivers 2 and says that they're looking into solutions for these troubles at the moment.

You can view the full patch notes for this new update to Helldivers 2 at the bottom of the page.

Helldivers 2 Update 1.000.402 Patch Notes

Fixes

Crashes

Fixed various crashes that would sometimes occur when changing settings.



Fixed potential crash or corrupted font texture when changing the language



Fixed a crash that might occur after exiting a mission.



Fixed a crash that occurs when opening the social menu with more than 100 friends. As a result we have also limited the friends list visibility to 100. You will remain friends with anyone over 100, but you may not be able to see them if they are offline.



Fixed crash when opening social menu and having many blocked players and/or friend requests.



Fixed a crash when minimizing after changing fullscreen mode.



Fixed rare crash which could occur when picking up equipment.



Fix a crash when a client interacts with a terminal in a waiting state after host migration.



Fix a crash related to minefields.



Misc Fixes

Fix issues with dodge and prone.



Fix not being able to stand up when wielding the ballistic shield.



Fixed the Recoilless reload speed.



Fixed issue where users couldn't write a description on console when reporting a player.



Fixes vehicle preview not despawning in Warbonds when quickly scrolling through the catalog.



Fix Spear not targeting several entities (spawners, compound objects, etc).



Sentries have a higher destruction value so most explosions do not instantly destroy them regardless of the damage amount.



Fixed bug where operation progress would be lost when kicked due to inactivity,



The "Remove Friend" and "Block Player" buttons are now hold-to-confirm instead of a single click.



Fix bug where dying would try to enter ADS.



Fix a soft lock if you receive an interact emote while holding a grenade.



Fix projectile to crosshair inaccuracies in ADS when the player is in different stances



Fixed broken player model in career tab when on someone else's ship.



Adjudicator: fixed incorrect recoil values.



Fixed armory terminals losing their functionality if the last client player who interacted with them leaves the host's ship.



Fix missing localization for flying patrols operation modifiers.



Fix issue where throwing knives could be left floating in the air.



Support for non-latin fonts in the game's install folder path.



Vehicle skins are now applied to all vehicle variations when equipping directly from Warbonds.



Fixes flag objectives not properly tracking Helldiver's position while on a Combat Walker.



PH-202 Twigsnapper helmet: fixed missing description.



Fixed the issue where the shuttle would clip through Bile Titans and terrain during landing sequences..



Improved performance on PS5 when CPU bound



Fixes FX remaining when destroying Spore Spewer



Ensure stim vfx remains on screen for the entire duration of the stim effect when med-kit bonus is present.



Fix for emote receiver players being able to use their weapons during emote animation



Hellbombs now get called down facing the player, rather than away from the player.



Known Issues

These are issues that were either introduced by this patch and are being worked on, or are from a previous version and have not yet been fixed.