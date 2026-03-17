New Helldivers 2 Warbond Released Alongside Extensive Update

A sizable new update for Helldivers 2 has today been released alongside a new Warbond for the game. This past week, Arrowhead Game Studios unveiled the new Entrenched Division Warbond for Helldivers 2 that would bring a variety of new weapons and cosmetics to the popular shooter. Now, that gear has become available alongside a swath of balance changes that will greatly impact the meta of Helldivers 2.

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Downloadable across PS5, Xbox, and PC platforms, Helldivers 2 update version 6.1.0 is deemed a small update by Arrowhead, but it’s actually one of the more extensive patches that the game has seen in quite some time. Outside of incorporating a new Warbond, over a dozen weapons and stratagems have received balance tweaks of some sort. These overhauls have been joined by plenty of other fixes for bugs that players have been running across.

In addition, this Helldivers 2 patch also lays the groundwork for new enemies and a new mission that will go live later this week on March 20th. Lastly, Arrowhead has permanently shrunk the file size for Helldivers 2 on PC, which means that players won’t find it taking up as much space on their hard drive any longer.

To get a look at everything that has come about with this new Helldivers 2 update today, you can check out the full patch notes below.

*** This content will unlock on Friday, March 20. ***

New enemies

Illuminate Piloted Constructs VERACITOR: capable of fighting at close quarters. GATEKEEPER: engages targets at ranged distance.

A new variant of the Watcher: OBTRUDER: inserts itself where it is not wanted.

New Sub-Faction: Illuminate Appropriators

Introducing the Illuminate Fleets

The Mindless Masses are set on taking over swaths of territory, with fewer Illuminates units deploying vast hordes of voteless and fleshmobs.

The Appropriators field only Illuminate units, supported by a variety of constructs—piloted and otherwise.

Illuminate Exostorms

Planets in Illuminate space have been sieged by powerful Illuminate Exostorms, with high-intensity wind and lightning strikes.

Planets experiencing Exostorms will be visible on the Galactic Map, but the danger will ramp up when you dive to the planet’s surface.

The strength of the storms can vary, with higher class storms presenting greater risk.

In order to contain these planetwide storms, you must complete the new “Destroy Exospire” mission.

New Mission – Destroy Exospire

The powerful storms seem to originate from Illuminate technology in the form of Exospires. Work with your squad to destroy the Exospires and clear the storm looming over the region.

Sub-objective: The Exospire is protected by a force shield. The squad will first have to locate the access nodes that connect to the subterranean shield generators, and overload them with an electrical surge of liberating force.

Primary Objective: Once the force shield has been deactivated, the squad will enter the Exospire’s chamber and destroy its core by eliminating the Dark Fluid cells that maintain it.

Balancing

General changes overview

Flamethrowers

Some enemies now thinks its very inconvenient to be flamed in the face smaller to medium sized enemies will in general be slower while getting flamed with a flamethrower small to medium automatons, small to large terminids and small to medium illuminates will be confused and panic when getting flamed in the face. which leads to them attacking randomly



Primary weapons

AR/GL-21 One-Two

Moved the underbarrel weapon function from down to left

Sidearms

PLAS-15 Loyalist

Increased magazine capacity from 7 to 8

Shorter charger-up time on full charge up from 1 sec to 0.75 sec

P-11 Stim Pistol

Increase Heal effect with 100%

Increase Muzzle velocity from 200 to 300

Stratagems

Resupply

You can now climb it again! But the autoclimb will not climb it. It’s literally the best of both worlds!

GL-21 Grenade Launcher

Reverted the change made in the previous patch – the launcher has medium armor penetration again

CQC-1 One True Flag

Moved and increased the size of the melee ability

The One True Flag is DESPISED by the enemies of Democracy. They will attempt to target anyone waving it

CQC-20 Breaching Hammer

Increased damage from 2100 to 2200

M-1000 Maxigun

Increased ammo capacity from 750 to 1000

LAS-98 Laser Cannon

Increased beam length from 200m to 1000m

GL-28 Belt-Fed Grenade Launcher

Increased ammo from 100 to 120.

GL-52 De-Escalator

Faster reload

Full reload around 2 second faster from around 7.5 to 5.5 sec

One reload around 1 sec faster from around 3.5 to 2.5 sec

AC-8 Autocannon

Faster reload

Full reload around 1 second faster from around 5.5 sec to 4.5 sec

Half reload around 0.5 sec faster from around 2.3 sec → 1.8 sec

B/MD C4 Pack

Moved the switch from weapon function from right to left

Exosuits Step damage zone

Made the damage zone closer to the size of the legs.

Helldivers and enemies were killed when not in close proximity

This effects EXO-45 Patriot Exosuit and EXO-49 Emancipator Exosuit

Enemies

General

Small to medium automatons, small to large terminids, and small to medium illuminates will be confused and panic when getting flamed in the face, which leads them to randomly attack anyone in their vicinity

Fixes

Crash Fixes

Fixed a crash that would occur during the Hellpod drop

Fixed a rare crash that occurred when a grenade entered a Vox Engines weakpoint

Fixed a rare crash caused by Cyborgs taking cover

Weapons & Stratagem Fixes

Fixed an issue where the Cyborg Agitator and Radicals armor did not break properly when attacked by laser weaponry

Fixed B-1 Supply Pack being usable by Helldivers that are already full on ammo on Xbox

Orbital lasers will no longer target enemies in caves

Fixed stratagems bouncing on fuel depots in factory cities

Guard dog drones will no longer obscure your view while interacting with terminals or other mission items

Helldivers will now start with 4 Arc Grenades instead of 3

Fixed an issue where the G-50 seeker grenade would not deal damage

Fixed “low ammo” and other notifications showing on weapons with infinite ammo

Stats for melee weapons are now more accurate. Showing damage, weapon attack speed and stamina drain per attack

Fixed a glitch that would let a player take multiples of the same stratagem



Enemies

Fixed an issue where Brood Commanders would not summon reinforcements when detecting a client player

Overseers will now stagger when their armour and shields are destroyed

Enemies will now be alerted to the sound of the CQC-20 Breaching Hammer exploding

The unarmored limbs attached to the Hiveguard’s protective front legs now have lower armor

Fixed an issue where surge modifiers spawned more enemies than intended

Vox engine changes: Reduced spawn rate Reduced upper body turn rate Increased the spread of main cannon shots MG turrets on the side will now die instantly when the Vox Engine dies Vox Engine now tries to avoid shooting targets with its main cannons on targets that are too close

Fixed an issue where enemies could walk through the Vox Engines tracks to attack the player

Fixed a bug that would cause Bastion Tanks to be launched into the upper atmosphere when running over cars on colonies.

Fixed an issue where scout walkers with rockets would not die when those rockets were shot, stealth divers rejoice

Fixed a bug where Levers on Cyborg Assembly unit would not work if you were killed/ragdolled while interacting with them

Miscellaneous Fixes