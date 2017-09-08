Here’s How You Can Nab Rocket League For Less Than $10 On PC

Rocket League is easily one of the best competitive games you can find out there. It mixes soccer with racing beautifully, and offers up a variety of modes to choose from, along with an endless list of cars and options.

But if you don’t have it yet, or you’ve been waiting for it to go on sale for an unbelievable price on Steam, we may have found the bargain for you.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured here, we may earn a commission.

Our good Twitter friend Wario64 has pointed out that Green Man Gaming is offering the PC and Mac editions of Rocket League are currently on sale at 40 percent off, going for $11.99. But here’s the thing – you can get an even lower price than that.

By using the discount code “ROCKET20”, you’ll be able to get an additional 20 percent off of that price, and that will bring your total down to $9.59. That means you’ll be able to get all the ball-bopping fun of Rocket League – and the many modes and cars that it has to offer – for over half off its regular price. That’s not a bad deal at all.

It’s unknown just how long the deal will last, so you might want to jump on it sooner rather than later, so you can add it to your game library.

In case you missed what the game is all about, the key features are broken down below:

All-new Season Mode that allows players to enjoy a full single-player experience

Extensive Battle-Car customizations with more than 10 billion possible combinations

Unlockable items and vehicles, stat tracking, leaderboards, and more

Addictive 8-player online action with a variety of different team sizes and configurations

Amazing 2-, 3-, and 4-player splitscreen mode that can be played locally or taken online against other splitscreen players

Broadcast-quality replays that allow you to fast forward, rewind, or view the action from anywhere in the arena

Competitive cross-platform gameplay with PlayStation®4 users

Rocket League is available now for PC, as well as Xbox One and PlayStation 4. It’ll also be coming to Nintendo Switch later this year.