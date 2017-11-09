Here’s The Xbox One X Retail Box Design…And Here’s Why It Can’t Be Pre-Ordered Yet

We've gotten a lot of mileage out of Microsoft's E3 press conference today, with the reveal of the Xbox One X and its many games that will take advantage of the hardware. But there's some interesting factoids when it comes to the system itself…and a good reason as to why Microsoft hasn't begun taking pre-orders just yet. For now, though, we've found the official box design for the Xbox One X when it does retail on November 7th, and, as you might guess, it's got a similar design to previous Xbox One art designs for the system, getting you right into the details in regards to what to expect from the hardware – and, of course, a glimpse at what one of the games, in this case Forza Motorsport 7, might look like. We've included a quick slideshow to present this box art, and the reason as to why you can't pre-order an Xbox One X just yet. You will be able to soon; it's just a matter of Microsoft getting a little something out of the way. Let's check out the box design!

Simple Yet Effective As you can see from the front of the box, the Xbox One X doesn't have a lot of text. However, you can see the important stuff, like the size of the system and the controller, the fact it comes with a 1TB hard drive (not bad for a starting model), and the fact it supports 4K resolution and HDR, as detailed in tiny print in the right hand corner. As you can see by the side art, there's also a small glimpse at the chip set that the system will be using, to give you an idea of just what kind of horsepower it's packing. Simple? Yep. But right to the point, and that'll get the attention of retailers.

Down To Business On The Back As for the rear packaging, you can see that a visual from Forza Motorsport 7 is there, to showcase the kind of detail you're getting out of the system. There are also several small notes that are included on the bottom, and while we can't make them out, they're highlighting what the system is capable of, as well as the other features that you can expect. If you look to the side, you can see what's included in the box, and that's likely to include the system, a controller, an HDMI cable, a plug-in cable (not a power brick, thank you) and other goodies that have yet to be confirmed. So why can't you pre-order this yet? Hmmmm…